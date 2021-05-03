Wizard of Oz festival returns to Chesterton

However, the festival was canceled in 2008 for a number of reasons, including the declining health of the actors from the original movie and financial troubles. The festival returned the following year, but was again canceled in 2013, when the primary sponsor dropped funding for the festival.

Missouri-based organizer Jackson Bishop, who has organized the Missouri Wizard of Oz Festival for the past six years, had plans to hold a festival in Chesterton last summer, but it was ultimately postponed to this year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The event promises to feel like a reunion, Bishop said, with opportunities to share old pictures of past festivals, to swap memories and to remember the love for “The Wizard of Oz.”

“2021 marks the 40th anniversary of the first Wizard of Oz event in Chesterton,” Bishop said. “This return of Oz to Chesterton has been years in the making. A group of Oz enthusiasts got together to help bring the event back to where it all started.”