Woman accused of killing Region sports figure posts bond
Woman accused of killing Region sports figure posts bond

CROWN POINT — A woman accused of fatally hitting her boyfriend with her SUV last month in downtown Highland was released Friday from the Lake County Jail after posting a $7,500 cash bond.

Raquel M. McCormick, 48, has not yet been charged in the death of Thomas Brankin, 53, a well-known figure on the Region sports scene.

She was charged Thursday with attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan entered not guilty pleas on McCormick's behalf during an initial hearing Friday.

The Lake County prosecutor's office typically upgrades charges after receiving documentation from the coroner's office of final cause and manner of death.

Sullivan set McCormick's bail at $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash on the current charges.

At the end of the hearing, McCormick asked if the bail could be reduced, because she has "two college students."

Sullivan told her she would have to talk to her attorney, who can request a bond reduction hearing.

Brankin, 53, of Schererville, suffered multiple head injuries in the Aug. 11 crash and never became fully self-aware before his death Tuesday at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital, records state.

McCormick told police she hit Brankin as they argued and left, but returned and called 911, documents say.

Police asked McCormick if Brankin said anything to her when she came back, and she allegedly replied, "He was just moaning, mmmmmm, something like that, and I'm like: 'Seriously, this is the way you wanna end this?'" record state.

A witness told police he saw McCormick and Brankin arguing behind Wine House, McCormick's business, before she got into a black SUV and pulled sharply toward Brankin, possibly hitting him.

Brankin walked around the front of the SUV, and McCormick maneuvered around and accelerated forward at a high rate of speed toward Brankin, records allege. The witness described hearing a "crash/thud noise."

Brankin coached several sports at local high schools and at Valparaiso University, his alma mater.

McCormick's next court hearing is set for Oct. 29 before Judge Samuel Cappas.

