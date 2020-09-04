Woman accused of killing Region sports figure posts bond

Brankin, 53, of Schererville, suffered multiple head injuries in the Aug. 11 crash and never became fully self-aware before his death Tuesday at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital, records state.

McCormick told police she hit Brankin as they argued and left, but returned and called 911, documents say.

Police asked McCormick if Brankin said anything to her when she came back, and she allegedly replied, "He was just moaning, mmmmmm, something like that, and I'm like: 'Seriously, this is the way you wanna end this?'" record state.

A witness told police he saw McCormick and Brankin arguing behind Wine House, McCormick's business, before she got into a black SUV and pulled sharply toward Brankin, possibly hitting him.

Brankin walked around the front of the SUV, and McCormick maneuvered around and accelerated forward at a high rate of speed toward Brankin, records allege. The witness described hearing a "crash/thud noise."

Brankin coached several sports at local high schools and at Valparaiso University, his alma mater.