Woman accused of killing Region sports figure posts bond

CROWN POINT — A woman accused of fatally hitting her boyfriend with her SUV last month in downtown Highland was released Friday from the Lake County Jail after posting a $7,500 cash bond.
Raquel M. McCormick, 48, has not yet been charged in the death of Thomas Brankin, 53, a well-known figure on the Region sports scene.
She was charged Thursday with attempted murder, aggravated battery and battery by means of a deadly weapon.
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan entered not guilty pleas on McCormick's behalf during an initial hearing Friday.
The Lake County prosecutor's office typically upgrades charges after receiving documentation from the coroner's office of final cause and manner of death.
Sullivan set McCormick's bail at $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash on the current charges.
At the end of the hearing, McCormick asked if the bail could be reduced, because she has "two college students."
Sullivan told her she would have to talk to her attorney, who can request a bond reduction hearing.
Brankin, 53, of Schererville, suffered multiple head injuries in the Aug. 11 crash and never became fully self-aware before his death Tuesday at Franciscan Health Dyer hospital, records state.
McCormick told police she hit Brankin as they argued and left, but returned and called 911, documents say.
Police asked McCormick if Brankin said anything to her when she came back, and she allegedly replied, "He was just moaning, mmmmmm, something like that, and I'm like: 'Seriously, this is the way you wanna end this?'" record state.
A witness told police he saw McCormick and Brankin arguing behind Wine House, McCormick's business, before she got into a black SUV and pulled sharply toward Brankin, possibly hitting him.
Brankin walked around the front of the SUV, and McCormick maneuvered around and accelerated forward at a high rate of speed toward Brankin, records allege. The witness described hearing a "crash/thud noise."
Brankin coached several sports at local high schools and at Valparaiso University, his alma mater.
McCormick's next court hearing is set for Oct. 29 before Judge Samuel Cappas.
William Kristoff
Cody Qualls
Philip Schoonover
Daniel Shea
Michael Todosijevic
Alyssa Ann Marshall
Amanda Lynn Reynolds
Brenta Dinanne Cleveland
Brian Paul Cebra
Brianne Pauline Boettcher
Demetris King
David Henry Jr.
Jason Scott Amos
Javante Rommell Toran
Jessica R. Nicholson
Joseph Scott Starcevich
Lauren Marie Milby
Mia Antionette Holmes
Michael Monte Boone
Ramie A. Odtallah
Raudel Robles Jr.
Ryan Hamilton Mann
Willie Earl Brown
Lewis Ball
Jacob Barnes
Debra Burandt
Ricardo Bustos
Djuan Chism
Megan Grogan
Jimal Harris
Tyrion Jeter
Jean Jonas
Marshall Lackey
Melissa McCaskill
Jashua Mearday
Derrick O'Reilly
Corey Reed
Robert Shaw
Tony Thompson
Bryant Walden
Ashanti Williams
Joshua Annon
Jayla Butler
Anthony Carter
Franchesca Collins
Tonya Darkried
Cary Ericson
Kahlil Fly
Sean Jacques
Jeffrey Riley
Tessa Rose
Hakeem Smith
Meagan Steriovski
Renee Tampauskas
Margaret Tripamer
Jacquilla Woods
Nathan Workman
Monique Allen
Gregory Bradford
Tammy Cannon
Steven Clark
Joel Dearing
Donell Drones
Tony Ferguson
Chelsea Klemoff
Britni Lagacy
Cordelro Lucas-Boyd
Immanuel Means
Enrique Navarro
Jeremiah Parker
Nathaniel Ross
Christian Saavedra
Joey Sanchez
Azriel Strong
John Taylor
Rachel Appold
Leal Carlos
Chauncey Crayton
Heather Crisman
Aimee Dickason
Dominique Hudson
Raymond Hudson
Tiffani Johnson
Steven McDonald
Brian Reif
Phillip Wilbanks
Keiron Wilson
Malcolm Wilson
Vasshon Wooden
Robert Bell
Alesha Clark
Clayton Cooper
Sjandel Hunter
Richard Jackson
Tommie Johnson
Corey Jones
Timothy Kitka
Jason Lomeli
Abdel Morchid
Joseph Mota
Devon Mullen
Michael Murray
Bobby Quinn
Aaron Schavey
Wilbert Taylor
Nicole Townsend
Orlando Vaughn
Kaylan White
Joseph Aubuchon
Latrail Baker
Domonique Goffin
Javier Hernandez
Kevin Jackson
Jasmine Jamison
Jacob Rose
Charlene Sandoval
Eranzie Smith
Quintin Transou
Marquel Wilson
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.