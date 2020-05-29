Woman airlifted for gunshot wounds gave conflicting statements, police say

GRIFFITH — A woman was released from the hospital Thursday after she was shot at an apartment complex and flown to an Illinois hospital, police said.
Griffith police responded about 6:40 p.m. to the Park West Apartments in the 2000 block of North Arbogast Street for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the woman, a 19-year-old, with wounds to her chest and left flank. She had at least one gunshot wound, Police Chief Greg Mance said.
Police interviewed the woman and several other people at the scene, including the victim's boyfriend and his family and friends.
The woman told police she had been shot by an unknown person as she left an apartment and entered the building's common hallway. She did not provide a suspect description.
Investigators found evidence inside the apartment that contradicted her statement, police said.
In a second interview, the woman contradicted her previous statement by saying she was shot inside the apartment while she was sitting on a couch with her boyfriend and others, Mance said.
Evidence suggested the gunshot was fired inside the apartment, though the woman said she did not know who shot her, police said.
Police said the woman's boyfriend and others who were inside the apartment were uncooperative and gave deceptive statements to investigators.
The woman was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, for treatment and released before midnight Thursday, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective John Mowery at 219-924-7503, ext. 256. Anonymous tips may be provided to police by calling 219-922-3085.
