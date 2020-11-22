 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman crashes car into Hammond home, police say
alert urgent

Woman crashes car into Hammond home, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
Times file photo

HAMMOND — A 27-year-old Hammond woman is facing charges after driving into a home Sunday evening. 

At 6:51 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a house in the 1900 block of 175th Street after a driver crashed into it, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said. 

Residents were home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured. The crash caused severe damage to the residence, Kellogg said. 

The woman was arrested and charged with OWI endangering a person, Kellogg said. The woman's identity has not yet been released pending criminal charges. 

Toxicology reports are pending, police said. 

CAPTURED: Phillip Guzman, from Lake County's Most Wanted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts