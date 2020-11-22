Woman crashes car into Hammond home, police say

HAMMOND — A 27-year-old Hammond woman is facing charges after driving into a home Sunday evening.

At 6:51 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a house in the 1900 block of 175th Street after a driver crashed into it, Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said.

Residents were home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured. The crash caused severe damage to the residence, Kellogg said.

The woman was arrested and charged with OWI endangering a person, Kellogg said. The woman's identity has not yet been released pending criminal charges.

Toxicology reports are pending, police said.

