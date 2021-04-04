Woman dies after fiery crash into gas pump

First responders examine the burned-out remains of an SUV that ignited after hitting a gas pump Sunday at a Luke gas station in East Chicago.
An SUV crashed into a gas pump and ignited Sunday at the Luke gas station at Carroll Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago. Multiple people pulled a driver from the vehicle, an eyewitness said.
An SUV crashed into a gas pump and ignited Sunday at the Luke gas station at Carroll Street and Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago. Multiple people pulled a driver from the vehicle, an eyewitness said.