Woman dies after fiery crash into gas pump

EAST CHICAGO — A woman died Sunday after an SUV hit a gas pump at the Luke gas station at Indianapolis Boulevard and Carroll Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Multiple people attempted to pull the woman from the SUV after the crash, an eyewitness said.

East Chicago police and fire personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. to the crash at the Luke gas station, which is south of the South Shore commuter rail line station in East Chicago.

A burned-out SUV and burned gas pump could be seen Sunday afternoon.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital. She was pronounced dead about 5 p.m.

No other gas pumped appeared to be involved in the fire.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for more information.