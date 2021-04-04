 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman dies after fiery crash into gas pump
breaking urgent

Woman dies after fiery crash into gas pump

{{featured_button_text}}

East Chicago first responders worked a scene Sunday afternoon at the Luke gas station near Carroll Street and Indianapolis Boulevard where an SUV crashed into a gas pump and ignited. Video by Kale Wilk.

EAST CHICAGO — A woman died Sunday after an SUV hit a gas pump at the Luke gas station at Indianapolis Boulevard and Carroll Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Multiple people attempted to pull the woman from the SUV after the crash, an eyewitness said.

East Chicago police and fire personnel responded about 4:15 p.m. to the crash at the Luke gas station, which is south of the South Shore commuter rail line station in East Chicago.

A burned-out SUV and burned gas pump could be seen Sunday afternoon.

See a day in the life of Michigan City Police Officer Brian Wright in the latest Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops installment.

The woman, whose name was not released, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital. She was pronounced dead about 5 p.m.

No other gas pumped appeared to be involved in the fire.

Authorities did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
2
0
5
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House celebrates Easter virtually

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts