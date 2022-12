Woman disputes charges she cheated Hard Rock Casino

CROWN POINT — An Illinois woman is disputing allegations she cheated Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana out of $22,050.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s office filed felony theft and cheating charges this week against Sandy Huynh, 49, of Yorkville, Illinois.

Huynh is accused of illegally keeping thousands of dollar in wagers she made in games of Pai Gow poker she lost last spring.

Schererville attorney Jeffrey C. Semko, who represents Huynh, said Thursday his client denies any criminal wrongdoing.

Semko said he and his client are trying to arrange a cash settlement with the casino to resolve the matter without the need of going to trial.

John Koch, an investigator for the Indiana Gaming Commission, alleges the casino’s surveillance department discovered last May Huynh illegally profited from a dealer who failed to collect money from losing players of Pai Gow poker.

The table game involves six players competing against the casino’s dealer.

Each player receives seven cards grouped in a five-card hand and a two-card hand, and contributes money to the wager pot, which is won by the player holding the highest ranking cards.

Koch alleges in a four-page affidavit filed in Lake Criminal Court that Huynh’s cheating took place between March 26 and April 11 in 13 games involving the same Hard Rock Casino dealer.

Koch alleges Huynh bet a total of $22,050 in those games which should have belonged to the casino. Instead, the dealer returned it Huynh even though she lost the games.

The casino only discovered the loss a month later after reviewing surveillance camera images.

Koch said he made attempts to reach Huynh to repay the casino, but didn’t get in touch with her until September when Huynh called to complain the casino had cut off her gambling privileges.

Koch said Huynh insisted she hadn’t done anything wrong. She said she had a right to keep her losing wagers because it was the dealer’s responsibility to take the money for the casino — not her to give it.

Koch alleges Huynh is familiar with the rules of Pai Gow poker, having played enough to have earned one of the casino’s highest customer loyalty ratings.

Koch said Huynh admits she knew it was wrong for the dealer to return her lost wagers, but said nothing about it to the dealer.

Koch said she insists that neither she nor the dealer paid one another to cheat the casino.

Huynh argues other players at the table kept their losing wagers as well. Koch said he he is investigating other unidentified players accused of cheating and wasn’t singling Huynh out.

No charges have been filed against the dealer.

Koch states he tried to contact the dealer, but the dealer hadn’t called back by Monday, when he filed the paperwork for the charge against Huynh.

Court records indicate Huynh’s cash bond is set at $2,000. No hearing date has been scheduled in her case.