Woman extricated from van in rollover crash; 2 sent to hospital, officials say

MUNSTER — Firefighters had to cut the roof off a van to rescue a woman after another vehicle flipped on Calumet Avenue, the second rollover crash in the last few days, police said.

The driver was trapped inside a Whiting Flower Shop van after a three-vehicle crash took place at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Munster Fire Department Chief Dave Pelc said.

"She was trapped inside and we had to cut the roof off to get her out," he said. "Everything went well."

Another driver of a sedan also was hurt in the crash, Pelc said. The injured drivers were taken by ambulance to Community Hospital and Franciscan Hospital just a few miles down Calumet Avenue to be treated for minor injuries.

"The driver of the flipped vehicle had minor injuries. She was conscious and could walk around," he said. "But we were definitely going to take her to the hospital because she was stuck inside and we couldn't get her out. She was complaining of a leg injury and an arm injury so we didn't know if anything was broken."

A crash bystander, Tom Novak, described it as a "pretty nasty accident" that took place near the intersection of River Drive and Calumet Avenue near Edwardo's Natural Pizza and the Marathon gas stations. Pelc said it was not immediately apparent what happened.

