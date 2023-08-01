A 37-year-old woman from Wheatfield was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 Sunday.

Jennifer R. Benton died as a result of the injuries she suffered in the two-vehicle crash on I-65 southbound at the exit ramp to 61st Avenue in Hobart.

"Preliminary investigation shows that a 2006 Honda was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed in the far-left lane. The driver made a sudden lane change to exit the interstate onto 61st Ave. when the Honda struck the right rear of a semi that had stopped in the gore area. The gore area is the paved portion of the shoulder between the ramp and the interstate," Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Glen Fifield said. "This impact caused catastrophic damage to the driver’s compartment of the Honda. The driver was declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office."

The crash took place at about 10 a.m. Sunday. A passenger in the Honda was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The driver of the semi had just pulled over to secure a portion of his load that had become loose. He was not injured in the crash," Fifield said. "A level 2 inspection was completed on the truck by the Indiana State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Division. This is common practice in crashes involving fatalities or serious injuries."

Toxicology test results are pending.