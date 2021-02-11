Woman killed in murder-suicide loved her kids, looked out for others, family says

GARY — A woman killed Friday in a murder-suicide in the city's Miller section had an infectious smile and giving heart, her sister said.

Kerry Anne Cousins Tucker, 35, loved her four children and prided herself on always being there for them, Shalana Sanders said.

"She was the nicest person you could ever meet," Sanders said. "She didn't have a mean bone in her body."

Tucker loved spending time with her family and regularly attended her kids' sports events.

Her children — Jeremiah, 7; Jeremy, 9; Amiya, 11; and Dennis, 16 — are going to need the family's support now more than ever, Sanders said.

"I'm her sister, and I'm crying uncontrollably every day," she said. "I can't imagine what they're going though."

Gary police responded to Tucker's home about 12:15 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Tucker's three youngest children were home when she was shot to death by her boyfriend, who subsequently took his own life, police said. None of the children was harmed.

Sanders said even when her sister was hurting, she still looked out for others.