Woman killed in murder-suicide loved her kids, looked out for others, family says

GARY — A woman killed Friday in a murder-suicide in the city's Miller section had an infectious smile and giving heart, her sister said.
Kerry Anne Cousins Tucker, 35, loved her four children and prided herself on always being there for them, Shalana Sanders said.
"She was the nicest person you could ever meet," Sanders said. "She didn't have a mean bone in her body."
Tucker loved spending time with her family and regularly attended her kids' sports events.
Her children — Jeremiah, 7; Jeremy, 9; Amiya, 11; and Dennis, 16 — are going to need the family's support now more than ever, Sanders said.
"I'm her sister, and I'm crying uncontrollably every day," she said. "I can't imagine what they're going though."
Gary police responded to Tucker's home about 12:15 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
Tucker's three youngest children were home when she was shot to death by her boyfriend, who subsequently took his own life, police said. None of the children was harmed.
Sanders said even when her sister was hurting, she still looked out for others.
"She had an infectious laugh. She would just laugh so hard, she would cry," Sanders said. "Even when she was sad and things were going on in her life, she still would make sure everyone else was straight. She had a giving heart. She was loved. She just wanted that same love back."
Tucker grew up in Gary and Hammond. She graduated from Hammond High School and earned her bachelor's degree from Purdue University Calumet.
Tucker had been dating the man who killed her for about four months, and their relationship was bad from the start, Sanders said.
Family members grew concerned because the man was abusive, manipulative, insecure, jealous and controlling, she said.
"We all tried to tell her that he wasn't right for her," Sanders said. "She just wanted to believe that her love could change him."
Sanders doesn't want her sister's death to be in vain, she said.
"We have to speak out on domestic violence because it's real, and we never thought that this would happen to our family," Sanders said.
"We want to remember her for being so loving," she said. "It just hurts that she was taken from us this way."
Family members are now focused on being there for Tucker's children and showing them how much they're loved, she said.
Donations to a GoFundMe account will be used for Tucker's end-of-life celebration. Any remaining funds will go toward the children, Sanders said.
To donate, search the GoFundMe site for "Celebrating Kerry's life."
Sanders said she wishes her sister had walked away the first time the boyfriend put his hands on her.
"She was my best friend," she said. "We talked on the phone every day. We talked about everything and anything.
"I'm never going to hear her voice again. I'm never going to see her name pop up on my phone again. She didn't deserve to die like this. She was too good of a person."