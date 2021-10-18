 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in train crash identified
urgent

Woman killed in train crash identified

Woman killed in train crash identified

The Lake County Coroner's staff was called to the scene Friday night. 

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

Authorities have identified the woman who died when a car and South Shore Train collided Friday evening in Gary.

Melissa Angela Triplett, a 30-year-old Gary resident, was killed in the crash, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

The accident took place around 6 p.m. at South Shore Line crossing on Bridge Street just west of the Gary Metro Center Station at 200 West Fourth Avenue. South Shore Line President Michael Noland said a driver was hit by the commuter train after trying to drive around the gates.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

None of the passengers on the train were hurt.

Triplett was declared dead at the scene of the crash on the 2900 block of West 3rd Avenue at about 6:40 p.m., the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The manner of death was ruled an accident and the cause of death has not yet been officially determined. Her vehicle had to be towed away from the crash site at the railroad crossing gates.

The Lake County Coroner and Gary Police Department are investing the incident.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden honors Powell as 'a dear friend and a patriot'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts