Woman killed in train crash identified

Authorities have identified the woman who died when a car and South Shore Train collided Friday evening in Gary.

Melissa Angela Triplett, a 30-year-old Gary resident, was killed in the crash, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

The accident took place around 6 p.m. at South Shore Line crossing on Bridge Street just west of the Gary Metro Center Station at 200 West Fourth Avenue. South Shore Line President Michael Noland said a driver was hit by the commuter train after trying to drive around the gates.

None of the passengers on the train were hurt.

Triplett was declared dead at the scene of the crash on the 2900 block of West 3rd Avenue at about 6:40 p.m., the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

The manner of death was ruled an accident and the cause of death has not yet been officially determined. Her vehicle had to be towed away from the crash site at the railroad crossing gates.

The Lake County Coroner and Gary Police Department are investing the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.