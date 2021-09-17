 Skip to main content
Woman seriously injured after slamming car into parked semi, police say
A Griffith woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early Friday.

GARY — A Griffith woman was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the car she was driving crashed into the back of a parked semitrailer on a highway ramp early Friday morning.

The Indiana State Police said the 25-year-old woman suffered “serious life-threatening injuries” in the crash that occurred about 1 a.m. Friday. She initially was transported to a local hospital before being flown to Chicago for further treatment.

According to ISP, the woman was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am on the ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to westbound Interstate 80/94 when her car collided with the back of a semi that was parked on the right shoulder of the ramp. The driver was trapped in the car when troopers arrived and had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Gary Fire Department.

The ramp where the crash occurred was closed for around three hours while the incident was investigated. ISP said evidence at the scene indicates alcohol and/or drugs may have been involved in the crash.

Andy is a staff writer with The Times covering public safety and breaking news. Contact him at andy.viano@nwi.com or 219-933-3250.

