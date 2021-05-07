Woman sexually harassed by Highland teacher loses suit against school district

HAMMOND — A woman cannot collect damages from the School Town of Highland for employing a teacher who sexually harassed her a decade ago.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann dismissed personal injury claims against the school district late last week by a former student, identified in court papers only as K.B.

“We are very pleased with the ruling. We thought from the beginning Highland did everything it was supposed to do," said Tara K. Tauber, a Schererville attorney representing the school district.

Court documents describe K.B., as a 27-year-old woman who has had mental development issues since kindergarten and who later developed psychiatric disorders in high school.

Then-teacher Samuel Fies first targeted K.B., around September 2011, when she was 17 years old through a computer dating service, according to court records. He sent her sexually explicit messages under the name “s10renew,” court records state.

But before they could meet face to face, he ended his contact with her after she asked him to meet her parents, records state.

She and her family learned two months later, from Highland police, that Fies was the man contacting K.B. The suit alleges this caused K.B. to develop extreme social anxiety.