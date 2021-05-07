 Skip to main content
Woman sexually harassed by Highland teacher loses suit against school district
Samuel Fies

Samuel Fies

HAMMOND — A woman cannot collect damages from the School Town of Highland for employing a teacher who sexually harassed her a decade ago.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann dismissed personal injury claims against the school district late last week by a former student, identified in court papers only as K.B.

“We are very pleased with the ruling. We thought from the beginning Highland did everything it was supposed to do," said Tara K. Tauber, a Schererville attorney representing the school district.

Court documents describe K.B., as a 27-year-old woman who has had mental development issues since kindergarten and who later developed psychiatric disorders in high school.

Then-teacher Samuel Fies first targeted K.B., around September 2011, when she was 17 years old through a computer dating service, according to court records. He sent her sexually explicit messages under the name “s10renew,” court records state.

But before they could meet face to face, he ended his contact with her after she asked him to meet her parents, records state.

She and her family learned two months later, from Highland police, that Fies was the man contacting K.B. The suit alleges this caused K.B. to develop extreme social anxiety.

Police had begun investigating Fies when another family complained to school officials about Fies misconduct with another girl.

School officials contend they were unaware of Fies' contact with K.B.

The Lake County prosecutor's office charged Fies, now 42, formerly of St. John, with molesting or harassing several female Highland students.

After years of legal wrangling, Fies pleaded guilty in 2016 in Lake Criminal Court to sexual misconduct and inappropriate communications with a child.

He served a prison term and was released in 2018.

K.B.’s family sued the School Town of Highland in 2017, alleging it should be held liable because Fies was their employee and his misconduct had taken place over several years.

The case was transferred to federal court, where Springmann ruled this week that the school district can't be held legally accountable because Fies used his own electronic devices, not school computers, to contact K.B.

The judge also ruled school officials were unaware of Fies' misconduct until they received the tip from the other family about a month after Fies’ contact with K.B.

The judge said the school then acted quickly, contacting police the same day, expelling Fies from school property the next day and firing him shortly afterward.

The judge said the school had a criminal check conducted in 2003 on Fies that found nothing disturbing in his background.

The judge said the school has policies in place to prevent harassment of students, similar to those other schools around the Midwest use, and properly enforced those policies.

