HOBART — A 22-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside an apartment in the Huntington Cove Apartments just south of the Southlake Mall.
The Hobart police and fire departments responded to a call at about 2:40 p.m. at the 2000 block of Dogwood Trail in the large apartment complex tucked behind the super-regional mall just off of E. 84th Street. The victim was shot once.
"Upon initial investigation, it appears the bullet that struck the female came through the wall from a neighboring apartment," Hobart Police Department Investigation Division Commander Detective Sgt. Nicholas T. Wardrip said. "Three individuals have been brought to the Hobart Police Department for questioning."
The victim was taken to a trauma center at a local hospital for treatment. Wardrip said her current condition was unknown, but the gunshot wound was potentially life-threatening.
The shooting the Hungtington Cove Apartments, which was swarming with police cars Sunday afternoon, appears to have been an isolated incident.
"There is no threat to the public," Wardrip said.