Woman shot man in Region domestic dispute, police say

ROLLING PRAIRIE — A woman shot a man in a domestic dispute Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The LaPorte County police were called to the 4700 east block of Michigan Street in Rolling Prairie about a shooting at 3:18 p.m.

"Deputies arrived a short time later and secured the scene," LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Capt. Derek J. Allen said. "Deputies learned a 36-year-old female shot a 37-year-old male during a domestic dispute. The male sustained an upper-body injury and was transported to a regional hospital for treatment."

Police are investigating what happened and what led to the shooting.

"Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and took control of the scene," Allen said. "The investigation remains open and ongoing."

The Kankakee Township Volunteer Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS assisted with the emergency response.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.