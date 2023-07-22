A woman was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash in Newton County.

The traffic accident took place at 8:58 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of US 41 and SR 14 by the New County Animal Shelter and short distance south of the North Newton Junior and Senior High School.

Newton County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to reports of a personal injury crash involving two vehicles.

A Hyundai passenger car driven by a 67-year-old Midlothian, Ill. woman was driving southbound on U.S. 41, according to a police report. A Kia passenger car driven by a 20-year-old Rockford, Ill. man was headed eastbound on CR 100 N.

"The Kia failed to yield the right of way at the intersection causing the Hyundai to strike the driver’s side of the Kia," Newton County Sherriff Shannon Cothran said in a press release. "The female driver of the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The male driver of the Kia was treated on scene for a complaint of pain."

No one else was in either vehicle.

The Newton County 911 Communications, Newton County EMS, Morocco Fire Department and Indiana State Police assisted with the accident.