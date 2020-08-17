You are the owner of this article.
Woman tells police 4 men broke into home just before fire started

STOCK Police - Police line
John J. Watkins, The Times

GARY — A woman told police she barricaded herself in a bedroom when four men broke into her home about 4 a.m. Saturday and rummaged around, an official said.

The 32-year-old woman smelled smoke shortly after the men left her residence in the 1000 block of Matthews Street and ran to a neighbor's home for help, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

The woman told police she first heard a loud noise coming from her back door and something breaking.

Four men, who were wearing all black, entered her home and started looking through it, police said. The men left through the door they came in, and the woman began to smell smoke.

The Gary Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. Police did not have information about the extent of damage caused by the fire.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

