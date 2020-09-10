 Skip to main content
Woman walked in on relative sexually abusing her son, records allege
Woman walked in on relative sexually abusing her son, records allege

Mark Williams

Mark Williams

CROWN POINT — A Gary mother told police she went to investigate a strange noise coming from her 8-year-old son's bedroom early Aug. 16 and found a 28-year-old relative molesting her child, records state.

Mark E. Williams, of Gary, formally pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of child molesting, records show.

The woman told police she allowed Williams to live with her family and raised him as her own child, Lake Criminal Court records show.

She told police she hit Williams when she walked in on the alleged sexual abuse, but didn't immediately report it because she was conflicted about what might happen to him, documents state.

The woman contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services, and a case manager directed her to call police, according to court records.

Williams agreed to talk to police Sept. 2 and allegedly used the word "rape" while confessing to sexually abusing the boy, records state.

He allegedly admitted to several types of sexual abuse and said he "felt disgusted about what he had done," records state.

Williams was being held on a bond of $40,000 surety or $4,000 cash. His next court hearing was set for Nov. 5.

