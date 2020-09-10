Woman walked in on relative sexually abusing her son, records allege

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary mother told police she went to investigate a strange noise coming from her 8-year-old son's bedroom early Aug. 16 and found a 28-year-old relative molesting her child, records state.

Mark E. Williams, of Gary, formally pleaded not guilty Thursday to one count of child molesting, records show.

The woman told police she allowed Williams to live with her family and raised him as her own child, Lake Criminal Court records show.

She told police she hit Williams when she walked in on the alleged sexual abuse, but didn't immediately report it because she was conflicted about what might happen to him, documents state.

The woman contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services, and a case manager directed her to call police, according to court records.

Williams agreed to talk to police Sept. 2 and allegedly used the word "rape" while confessing to sexually abusing the boy, records state.

He allegedly admitted to several types of sexual abuse and said he "felt disgusted about what he had done," records state.