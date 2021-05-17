Woman who caused fatal crash tearfully begs forgiveness

But Pichon obtained new public defenders who recently overturned her conviction and sentence earlier this year on grounds she didn’t fully understand her rights and therefore didn’t properly plead guilty in 2018.

The Lake County Prosecutor’s office, she and her attorneys framed a new guilty plea agreement recently to reimpose her 15-year sentence with one important difference.

In her new plea agreement, her defense attorney asked the court if she could be placed in an alternative drug addiction treatment program going forward.

Pichon, who already has served four years in jail and prison, learns Friday whether she returns to prison for another seven years or is released to less restrictive drug treatment.

Public Defender Aaron Koonce told Boswell that Pichon is severely mentally ill and has had a long-term drug addiction.

She has been held in several psychiatric hospitals and threatened to commit suicide on numerous occasions.

Her most recent crime arose from her and her boyfriend shoplifting a case of beer from an East Chicago supermarket to sell the stolen beer for drugs.