Woman who caused fatal crash tearfully begs forgiveness

CROWN POINT — An Illinois woman who caused a fatal police chase four years ago has tearfully begged forgiveness from her victim’s family.
“I do apologize for the sorrow and grief and taking somebody’s life that was so precious to you, so innocent,” 31-year-old Jessica S. Pichon said Friday afternoon to a Whiting family in Lake Criminal Court.
She and the victims’ family members both cried as attorneys for the Lake County Prosecutor’s office and Pichon’s public defender reviewed her role in the Feb. 15, 2017 accident that killed 13-year-old Julianna A. Chambers and critically injured her grandmother, Theresa Paramo, both of Whiting.
“I hold myself accountable. Words cannot express the guilt I still feel. ... I would give my life for hers,” Pichon, dressed in jail coveralls, said.
She recently pleaded guilty, for the second time in four years, to criminal charges arising from the accident in which the city of Hammond paid the victims’ family $1.2 million to settle the city’s responsibility in the tragedy.
Police were chasing Pichon and her 35-year-old boyfriend, Donnell Howard, of Highland, who had stolen beer and nearly ran over a police officer in their attempted escape.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell sentenced both Pichon and Howard to 15 years in prison in 2018.
But Pichon obtained new public defenders who recently overturned her conviction and sentence earlier this year on grounds she didn’t fully understand her rights and therefore didn’t properly plead guilty in 2018.
The Lake County Prosecutor’s office, she and her attorneys framed a new guilty plea agreement recently to reimpose her 15-year sentence with one important difference.
In her new plea agreement, her defense attorney asked the court if she could be placed in an alternative drug addiction treatment program going forward.
Pichon, who already has served four years in jail and prison, learns Friday whether she returns to prison for another seven years or is released to less restrictive drug treatment.
Public Defender Aaron Koonce told Boswell that Pichon is severely mentally ill and has had a long-term drug addiction.
She has been held in several psychiatric hospitals and threatened to commit suicide on numerous occasions.
Her most recent crime arose from her and her boyfriend shoplifting a case of beer from an East Chicago supermarket to sell the stolen beer for drugs.
When confronted by a store employee, Pichon ran to a waiting 2010 Dodge Durango, driven by Howard, and told him to speed away to avoid arrest.
Howard nearly ran over an officer attempting to stop him and sped south on Indianapolis Boulevard, almost hitting several other cars in rush hour traffic while being pursued by East Chicago police.
Three Hammond Police officers joined the high speed chase as it veered into their city.
It continued for several miles to the intersection of Gostlin and Columbia, where Howard’s vehicle ran a red light and struck the Whiting family’s Chevrolet Equinox.
Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail