HAMMOND — A Hobart woman was living a thief’s fantasy until two years ago, authorities allege.
Lucy Owens stole more than $800,000 from her unsuspecting employer, who was going bankrupt while she treated herself to fine dining, shopping sprees and travel, at her victim’s expense.
Now that she has been caught, convicted and faces her day of reckoning Wednesday at a U.S. District Court sentencing, her defense lawyer argues she really was in a fantasy world where larceny was alright.
Attorney Claudia Traficante argues in a recent memo to Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen to pity Owens, not punish her with imprisonment.
Federal prosecutors Abizer Zanzi and Nathaniel Whalen are warning the judge Owens is a calculated liar, noting her post-conviction mental health discovery is “yet another ploy to avoid taking responsibility for her crimes."
The U.S. Attorney’s office charged Owens in 2017, and a jury last May convicted the 41-year-old woman of seven counts of wire fraud for tapping the bank account of Hammond-based Djuric Trucking Company.
Prosecutors said Owens spent hours editing the company’s books to hide hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash advances for herself and friend, Kirk Stroh, 46, a truck driver with whom she colluded to raid Djuric’s fuel expense account for hundreds of thousands in cash advances they split.
Stroh received a five month sentence in September for his role in the embezzlement. He received a lighter sentence in return for his cooperation with the government’s prosecution of Owens.
Prosecutors said Owens used her sophisticated knowledge of computer technology to lie to the owner about what was happening.
She spent hundreds of dollars daily on restaurants, traveled around the country with her family several times and enjoyed lavish shopping sprees, including $20,000 on clothing and jewelry, on company funds between January 2010 and March 2015, court records state.
Meanwhile, the company was at the brink of bankruptcy, according to court documents.
Prosecutors said Owens defended herself at trial by falsely attacking the honesty of her former boss, James Djuric, who had trusted her with the well-being of a company that employed dozens of drivers, dispatchers and office staff.
Prosecutors said Djuric immigrated to the United States as a child to a struggling family living in Chicago.
They said his strong work ethic as a truck driver eventually led him to start his own freight services company.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
During trial, former employees testified Djuric’s generosity gave them the chance to become independent truck owners themselves.
However, they said he had little time to oversee the administration of his company because of a series of personal tragedies. Three of his children suffered from life-threatening medical issues that required him to be away from the office visiting medical specialists across Chicago and its suburbs.
He also was dealing with a divorce and an economic crisis in 2008 when fuel prices reached record heights, forcing him to drive truck loads himself.
Prosecutors said Owens took advantage of Djuric’s absence from the business to steal from it.
Her defense lawyer, Traficante, now concedes Owens’ guilt.
“The evidence at trial was overwhelming and clear as day. However, there has been a turn of events which seem to explain Lucy Owens thought process and mental state…which puts this case in a whole different perspective.”
Traficante argues Owens suffers from a severe mental illness that denied her the free will to be honest.
“To this day, Lucy Owens believes her conduct was not illegal because she ‘truly’ believes she was given permission by James Djuric to compensate herself," the lawyer said.
Owens' attorney argues two mental health specialists, who have been treating Owens, have concluded she has suffered from schizophrenia and heard imaginary voices and that her embezzlement is in fact evidence of her mental illness.
Traficante is asking the judge to let Owens continue her weekly psychiatric treatment with her private specialists by sentencing her to only 18 months of home detention.
Federal prosecutors want her to serve a 71-month prison term. They argue Owens only began to make claims of mental illness after her conviction last year.