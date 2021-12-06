Women's Association hosts Festival of Trees luncheon

MUNSTER — The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony kicked off its season with the 33rd annual Festival of Trees Luncheon.

The event, held at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts Center, included the traditional strolling "The Avenue of Trees" and visiting "The Boulevard of Shoppes" which featured a wide selection of boutique wares.

Guests were invited to share a "cup of cheer" from the Wassail Punch bowl prior to lunch.

Entertainment, which included holiday favorites, was provided by Debra Silvert, on flute, and Carol Ondra on piano.

"This is a wonderful way to start our season," WANISS president Marti Ross said.

Ross presented a $13,268.15 donation check from WANISS to Sandie Phalen, director of marketing and development for the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

Participants at the Dec. 1 event also had the opportunity to vote on their favorite decorated tree, which this year included 18 entries.

The winners, announced at the event, were: first place, Munster Garden Club; second place, Munster Junior Women's Club; and third place, Munster Girl Scouts.