Women's Association hosts Festival of Trees luncheon

MUNSTER — The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony kicked off its season with the 33rd annual Festival of Trees Luncheon.
The event, held at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts Center, included the traditional strolling "The Avenue of Trees" and visiting "The Boulevard of Shoppes" which featured a wide selection of boutique wares.
Guests were invited to share a "cup of cheer" from the Wassail Punch bowl prior to lunch.
Entertainment, which included holiday favorites, was provided by Debra Silvert, on flute, and Carol Ondra on piano.
"This is a wonderful way to start our season," WANISS president Marti Ross said.
Ross presented a $13,268.15 donation check from WANISS to Sandie Phalen, director of marketing and development for the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.
Participants at the Dec. 1 event also had the opportunity to vote on their favorite decorated tree, which this year included 18 entries.
The winners, announced at the event, were: first place, Munster Garden Club; second place, Munster Junior Women's Club; and third place, Munster Girl Scouts.
Those who want to vote on their favorite decorated tree can do so by going to the center, 1040 Ridge Road, through Jan. 2.
Each vote cast costs $1 and multiple votes can be cast.
The People's Choice winners will be announced on Jan. 3.
The decorated trees are set up all around the lobby area of the center with each tree represented by a variety of sponsoring organizations and sporting different themes.
Last year's festival Festival of Trees Luncheon was held with a stay-at-home plan due to COVID-19 concerns.
Participants were able to vote on their favorite trees by viewing a video.
All proceeds from the voting go to support the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.