Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society host Wine Brunch
urgent

MUNSTER — The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society is hosting its 49th annual May Wine Brunch on May 26 with a new twist.

Participants have the option of attending in-person or staying at home and making a contribution.

This year's event will be held at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road.

The event starts at 10 a.m. with shopping for the vendors in the Gallery and strolling the Avenue of Hats created by Jacqueline Wickland in the atrium.

Participants are asked to wear a hat and to vote for their favorite hat.

May wine will be served as is part of the annual tradition.

Brunch is served at noon; entertainment is at 1:30 p.m. and the raffle is held at 2 p.m.

Cost for in-person is $50 each while cost for the stay-at-home contribution is $25.

Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

Prizes are first place, $400; second, $300; third, $200 and fourth, $100.

Reservation deadline is May 19.

There will be six people seated at a table and masks must be worn except when eating brunch.

To purchase tickets to attend or raffle tickets. call Tresa Radermacher at the Symphony office, 219-836-0525, ext. 206.

