Women's Giving Circle awards $7,000 in grants

The Women's Giving Circle of the Crown Point Community Foundation has awarded $2,000 in grants at its annual Collective Grantmaking Event Sept. 13 at the Crown Point Community Library.

The Women’s Giving Circle Collective Grantmaking Event is part of the philanthropic efforts of the Crown Point Community Foundation. The WGC invites women from the area to attend the event with a $100 or larger donation, which can be made throughout the year.

Attendees’ donations are then pooled and awarded to area nonprofits. All WGC attendees vote for the nonprofits of their choice at the organization’s annual event, which is held on the second Tuesday in September.

In addition to the three $2,000 grant recipients at the Women’s Giving Circle Collective Grantmaking Event, the WGC members will also supply a $1,000 Scholarship for an Adult Learner (21 and over) in 2023.

“The Women’s Giving Circle Collective Grantmaking Event is a great way for women to connect with one another and to learn about the needs in their community,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “We invite all women in South Lake County to become involved in charitable giving and to see how their donation can make a significant difference supporting all within the place we call home.”

The event was sponsored by Kathy Roeser of The Roeser Group at Morgan Stanley and Jane Lambesis of Federated Hermes Investment. At this year’s event, Women’s Giving Circle members voted on and awarded $2,000 grants to the following nonprofits:

* Community Help Network

* Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation

* Open Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center

“Just being in attendance at the Women’s Giving Circle with so many amazing women was pure joy,” said Bonnie J. Meyer, President of the Community Help Network. “Then to receive one of the three grants was even more spectacular. I am grateful to have been there and to have received the grant. $2,000 will fill 400 Buddy Bags, feeding 400 food insecure students in South Lake County for one weekend. We thank everyone involved in awarding us this grant.”

For more information about becoming a member of the Women’s Giving Circle, visit the Crown Point Community Foundation website at www.thecpcf.org.

About the Crown Point Community Foundation: The Crown Point Community Foundation connects people who care to causes that matter. Since 1990, it has served the citizens of Crown Point and South Lake County through a range of charitable and civic activities, while helping individual donors achieve their philanthropic goals.

As a public charitable organization, the CPCF is dedicated to building permanently endowed funds. The Crown Point Community Foundation will help to positively shape the future of the community and act as a facilitator of community good.