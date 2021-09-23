Women's Giving Circle awards grants

Four $2,000 grants were awarded at the annual Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) event recently at The Grand in Crown Point.
The Women’s Giving Circle is part of the philanthropic efforts of the Crown Point Community Foundation. The WGC invites women from the area to gain membership with a $100 or larger donation, which can be made throughout the year.
Members’ donations are then pooled and awarded to area nonprofits. Using the principle of “one member, one vote,” all WGC members vote for the nonprofit of their choice at the organization’s annual event, which is held on the second Tuesday in September.
“The Women’s Giving Circle is a great way for women to connect with one another and to learn about the needs in their community,” said Mary Nielsen, President of the Crown Point Community Foundation. “We invite all women in South Lake County to become involved in charitable giving and to see how their donation can make a significant difference supporting all within the place we call home.”
The event was sponsored by Kathy Roeser of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Jane Lambesis of Federated Hermes. At this year’s event, Women’s Giving Circle members voted on and awarded $2,000 grants to the following nonprofits:
* Dunes Dog Training Club, Inc. - Pets N Vets
* Mommy’s Haven
* St. Jude House, Inc.
“We have so much gratitude for this $2,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle as it will have almost immediate impact in upgrading the Teen Room at St. Jude House,” said Ryan Elinkowski, Executive Director of St. Jude House.
“We actually serve more children and teens than adults here at our domestic violence shelter, which is very important when you consider kids are at increased risk of depression, anxiety, and truancy because of what they have seen, heard and experienced in their home. Having a dedicated 'cool space' of their own, away from the stresses of communal living and being able to complete homework, read or play video games, is crucial in their healing process.“
“The Crown Point Community Library is excited to win a Women’s Giving Circle grant to help expand new STEAM backpacks children will be able to check out to experience a hands-on exploration of a new hobby or discover an inspiration for a future vocation,” said Julie Wendorf, Director of the Crown Point Community Library.
In addition to the four, $2,000 grant recipients at the Women’s Giving Circle event, the WGC members will also supply a $1,000 Scholarship for an Adult Learner (21 and over) in 2022.
For more information about becoming a member of the Women’s Giving Circle, visit the Crown Point Community Foundation website at www.thecpcf.org.
About the Crown Point Community Foundation:
The Crown Point Community Foundation is a public charitable nonprofit organization which manages and invests endowment funds, using the proceeds to make gifts to local nonprofits and to grant scholarships to area students. For more information, please visit www.thecpcf.org.