Women's Giving Circle awards grants

* Mommy’s Haven

* St. Jude House, Inc.

“We have so much gratitude for this $2,000 grant from the Women’s Giving Circle as it will have almost immediate impact in upgrading the Teen Room at St. Jude House,” said Ryan Elinkowski, Executive Director of St. Jude House.

“We actually serve more children and teens than adults here at our domestic violence shelter, which is very important when you consider kids are at increased risk of depression, anxiety, and truancy because of what they have seen, heard and experienced in their home. Having a dedicated 'cool space' of their own, away from the stresses of communal living and being able to complete homework, read or play video games, is crucial in their healing process.“

“The Crown Point Community Library is excited to win a Women’s Giving Circle grant to help expand new STEAM backpacks children will be able to check out to experience a hands-on exploration of a new hobby or discover an inspiration for a future vocation,” said Julie Wendorf, Director of the Crown Point Community Library.

In addition to the four, $2,000 grant recipients at the Women’s Giving Circle event, the WGC members will also supply a $1,000 Scholarship for an Adult Learner (21 and over) in 2022.