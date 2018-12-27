MUNSTER — Drivers who travel east and west along Main Street will need to find alternate routes beginning in February when repairs on the Lake County bridge over Hart Ditch begin, a project which could close the bridge for more than three months.
Located a half-mile east of Calumet Avenue, the bridge will be closed to all traffic, but “will be closed no longer than 105 days,” said Munster Town Manager Dustin Anderson.
The Lake County Highway Department is responsible for that project. Previously Duane Alverson, an engineer for the department, said the bridge was structurally deficient and had a low-limit capacity for gross vehicle weight.
Current signage indicates a weight limit of 8 tons. Semitrailers frequently use Main Street and can weigh in excess of that limit.
Lake County accepted bids for the project through Dec. 4, and told Munster town officials in early November the work was expected to begin in February and finish by June 1.
According to that timetable, the 105 days Anderson indicated would put the project’s start around Feb. 15.
Munster will begin its own much-anticipated road construction project this spring that’s just one mile north of the Hart Ditch bridge. This project involves realigning 45th Street and building an underpass for traffic to pass under raised tracks for the Canadian National railroad.
However, Anderson vowed that he won’t allow 45th Street to be torn up at the same time as the Main Street bridge reconstruction because traffic will need to be diverted from Main Street.
Residents in Munster’s Briar Creek subdivision, located east of Hart Ditch, will be especially impacted by the bridge reconstruction because there is only one entrance, Anderson said. Those residents should receive written notice from Lake County about the road closure, he added.
“They will be able to use White Oak Avenue,” Anderson said.
Cobblestones’ residents can enter and exit their Munster subdivision via either Main Street, west of Hart Ditch, or along Calumet Avenue.
Briar Ridge Country Club, which spans Dyer and Schererville, has two entrances, one along Main Street across from Briar Creek, and the other on 213th Street in Dyer.