Work progresses on new Taft Middle School

WINFIELD — Work continues on the new, $77.35 million Robert A. Taft Middle School in Winfield, with a projected completion date of fall 2023 still in place.
Crews began moving dirt in mid-August on the 98.25-acre site at 12408 Gibson St.
The new middle school is set to open its doors to students in fall 2023, Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
The Crown Point Community School Corp. held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site Friday.
A small group of students, school leaders and community members gathered to celebrate the start of construction projects throughout the district over the next three years.
Tracy Seibert, principal of Taft Middle School, said she is excited about the opportunities a new building will bring for her students.
“Our students and staff have really done a remarkable job considering the space and other challenges at our current building. But I am looking forward to seeing the possibilities the new building brings. Students and staff will experience a 21st century education, and I can’t wait to see how our staff will use this new space to serve our students.”
Terrill thanked the Board of School Trustees for their support and approval of the new building.
“This is something that serves our students and our community, and we’re ready to move forward.”
Relocating Taft Middle School is one part of the district’s capital improvement projects. Additional projects include more classrooms and renovations at Crown Point High School, Timothy Ball Elementary and MacArthur Elementary.
The remaining elementary schools and Colonel Wheeler Middle School will also receive significant upgrades to be completed in phases through the end of 2024.
Set to serve 1,400 students, which is 300 more than the current current middle school, the new Taft will feature classrooms equipped with 70- to 80-inch interactive video monitors, a television studio, an enlarged library and media center, as well as a main and auxiliary gymnasium, according to a previous Times report.
The new middle school campus also includes space for cross country, practice fields for football, a football and track field, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, a "flex" practice field, a pond and an outdoor challenge learning lab, a presentation for the project shows.
Future plans for the current Taft at 1000 S. Main St. are not currently being discussed, Terrill said, "because we've got so many other things going on."
That structure was built in 1954 as a seven-classroom elementary school.
"We'll get to that point, but we know that that's pretty low on the stack of priorities," he added.
More information about the district’s capital improvement projects is available on their website at www.cps.k12.in.us/capital.