Work progresses on new Taft Middle School

WINFIELD — Work continues on the new, $77.35 million Robert A. Taft Middle School in Winfield, with a projected completion date of fall 2023 still in place.

Crews began moving dirt in mid-August on the 98.25-acre site at 12408 Gibson St.

The new middle school is set to open its doors to students in fall 2023, Crown Point Community School Corp. Superintendent Todd Terrill said.

The Crown Point Community School Corp. held a ceremonial groundbreaking at the site Friday.

A small group of students, school leaders and community members gathered to celebrate the start of construction projects throughout the district over the next three years.

Tracy Seibert, principal of Taft Middle School, said she is excited about the opportunities a new building will bring for her students.

“Our students and staff have really done a remarkable job considering the space and other challenges at our current building. But I am looking forward to seeing the possibilities the new building brings. Students and staff will experience a 21st century education, and I can’t wait to see how our staff will use this new space to serve our students.”