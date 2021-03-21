Work progressing at Crown Point city buildings

Also Wednesday, the board received an update on the city's water projects from Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers.

Stong said work on a 96th Place tank is complete, and awaiting warranty repairs to be complete when the weather breaks.

While work on that tank is complete, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) work is needed for an existing building at 96th Place.

The board approved performing the HVAC work, totaling $45,456.14.

Also complete are the Kaiser Park tank and service line replacements for phase 2 of the project. Restoration work for the service lines are set to be complete in the spring, Stong noted.

The last phase of the water project, phase 3, is set to have bulk water purchase stations installed, is set to mobilize in May, Stong said.

Stong added a preconstruction meeting for service line replacement work in phase 3 is set for the end of March.

On the wastewater side, the city's 101st Avenue sewer replacement project has been completed, Stong said, noting additional cleaning will be completed when weather breaks.