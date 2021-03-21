 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work progressing at Crown Point city buildings
alert urgent

Work progressing at Crown Point city buildings

{{featured_button_text}}
Work progressing at Crown Point City Hall

Nathan Dickey, painter with Specialty Construction, sands a wall inside Crown Point City Hall on Jan. 25.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — In the coming weeks, work at city buildings is set to wrap up. 

During a recent Board of Works meeting, Crown Point Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski presented small change orders to close out work needed at City Hall and the old Civic Center. 

Falkowski said three changes were made at City Hall for the clerk-treasurer's office, including removing the secondary entrance doors and adding a full-service window along the countertop; adding more power to where staff desks will be; and capping off old wastewater and water lines. 

An additional door also was added to the back off the building department offices at the old Civic Center, Falkowski said. 

The changes totaled $7,054.22, which were approved by the board unanimously. 

In late 2020, Crown Point Mayor David Uran announced renovations were planned for the two buildings, as well as Crown Point Fire & Rescue. The work at all three buildings is set to wrap at the end of the month. 

Also Wednesday, the board received an update on the city's water projects from Al Stong, president of Commonwealth Engineers. 

Stong said work on a 96th Place tank is complete, and awaiting warranty repairs to be complete when the weather breaks.

While work on that tank is complete, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) work is needed for an existing building at 96th Place.

The board approved performing the HVAC work, totaling $45,456.14.

Also complete are the Kaiser Park tank and service line replacements for phase 2 of the project. Restoration work for the service lines are set to be complete in the spring, Stong noted.

The last phase of the water project, phase 3, is set to have bulk water purchase stations installed, is set to mobilize in May, Stong said.

Stong added a preconstruction meeting for service line replacement work in phase 3 is set for the end of March.

On the wastewater side, the city's 101st Avenue sewer replacement project has been completed, Stong said, noting additional cleaning will be completed when weather breaks.

The city's combined sewer overflow project is set to break ground in May, and phase two is in design, Stong added.

"Both of these projects are to alleviate storm and storm water on the excessive infiltration inflow," Stong said. "We're looking forward to getting those projects underway to address some some issues that local residents have, as well as to reduce the clear water flow in our sewers."

Looking ahead, the city is gearing up to submit documents for future wastewater projects, including work on downtown Crown Point's interceptor. 

The board also approved a solicitors renewal for Damo's Dogs. The beloved hot dog vendor is set to return to the southeast corner of Main and Joliet streets around Memorial Day, May 31. 

Gallery: COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Alaska’s COVID vaccination strategy is a success story

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts