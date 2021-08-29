Work progressing on new, $333 million Crown Point hospital

"Those will all be prefabricated, completely finished with the towel bars on, and quite frankly, the paper towels will be in the paper towel holder when it hits the site," he said.

"We're also building all the electrical distribution rooms, prefabricating those, and prefabricating the exam rooms for this hospital."

Gilmore said steel began going up for the project last week, and motorists will be able to see the landmark hospital from I-65 "here soon."

Site work for the project, including installing utilities and a ring road, "is pretty much in," Gilmore said, noting the roads won't be paved until later on due to heavy construction traffic.

"We don't want to damage the roads before we put them into use," he said.

The hospital is currently in the "core and shell" phase of construction, Gilmore said, noting in about a year, the building will be completely erected.

"The inside work will begin before that, but then that's where it takes us to towards the end of 2023 to finish the project," Gilmore said.

$333 million investment