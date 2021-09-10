Work to begin on reimagined downtown Hammond this spring

In the future, Sessions said the city could close the street down and host a festival downtown along Hohman.

Sessions said work is set to begin in early spring 2022, as soon as the snow melts, and end in November 2022.

If there's a bad winter, Sessions said final restoration work, such as planting flowers or trees, would be finished in spring 2023.

Work on Hohman includes bringing the street down to one travel lane in each direction with a shared bike lane; 40 spaces of angled parking down the center of Hohman; parallel parking on both sides of the street; 8-foot and 11-foot sidewalks on either side of Hohman; decorative lighting with banner arms; and large, fast-growing trees along curb lines and down the center of Hohman.

The Rimbach realignment includes one travel lane in each direction; parallel parking on both sides of the street; 9-foot and 10-foot sidewalks; decorative lighting; large, fast-growing trees; and relocating the present art sculpture into a plaza on Rimbach.

Sessions said the only traffic signal that will remain downtown will be at Sibley and Hohman, and Russell Street will become a two-way street.

A phase two is planned for the project, Sessions added.