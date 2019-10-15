A statewide nonprofit promoting the development and use of greenways and recreational trails in Indiana will host a series of public workshops on Trail Town programs, which help connect trail users to the communities they pass through in an effort to generate economic activity.
The Greenways Foundation of Indiana is partnering with the Indiana Parks and Recreation Association on the workshops, including one Oct. 31 at the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission's office in Portage.
The workshops will be led by Amy Camp of Cycle Forward, a trails and tourism consultant. They will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include lunch.
The NIRPC office is located at 6100 Southport Road, Portage. The cost is $25, or $20 for Greenways Foundation and IPRA members. Register online at inpra.evrconnect.com/professional-development/trail-town-events.
Other forums will be held on Nov. 1 in South Bend, Nov. 4 in Fort Wayne, Nov. 5 in Evansville, Nov. 7 in Terre Haute and Nov. 8 in Carmel.