World Civility Day events planned April 27

GARY — Community Civility Counts will hold its 6th annual World Civility Day event April 27.

A full day of civility-themed activities and an awards dinner in the evening are planned for the Dean and Barbara White Community Center in Merrillville and at Avalon Manor Banquet Center in Hobart.

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and it has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally.

The event was launched in 2015 at a press conference held in the Gary Chamber boardroom.

World Civility Day will include a kickoff celebration, workshop and lunch at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Workshop themes will include civility in day-to-day interactions, the classroom and workplace.

The evening dinner at Avalon Manor will include the featured speaker and the annual Community Civility Counts award.

Purchase tickets or get information on sponsorship by contacting the Gary Chamber of Commerce at jbowden@garychamber.com, 219-885-7407, or chughes@garychamber.com, 219-746-6339.

