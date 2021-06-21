World Civility Day expands notable speakers list

MERRILLVILLE — World Civility Day has expanded its list of notable leaders who will be speaking July 8.

The event, which is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, will be held at the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

Special guest presenters are U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and U.S. Sen.Todd Young, R-Ind., who will appear virtually, said Gary Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chuck Hughes.

Joining that panel of speakers will be U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who will appear virtually and Karrah Herring, chief equity, inclusion and opportunity official for the state of Indiana. Herring will be at the event representing Gov. Eric Holcomb.

A full day of activity includes civility-themed workshops starting at 9:30 a.m. Limited slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The day will end with a dinner and awards at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally. It was launched in 2015 at a news conference at Gary City Hall, Hughes said.