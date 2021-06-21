 Skip to main content
World Civility Day expands notable speakers list
Clyde Rivers, Chuck Hughes and Ruben West, honor Aaliyah Stewart with a messenger of hope medal during World Civility Day in 2019

 Deborah Laverty, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — World Civility Day has expanded its list of notable leaders who will be speaking July 8.

The event, which is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, will be held at the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway.

Special guest presenters are U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and U.S. Sen.Todd Young, R-Ind., who will appear virtually, said Gary Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chuck Hughes.

Joining that panel of speakers will be U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who will appear virtually and Karrah Herring, chief equity, inclusion and opportunity official for the state of Indiana. Herring will be at the event representing Gov. Eric Holcomb.

A full day of activity includes civility-themed workshops starting at 9:30 a.m. Limited slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The day will end with a dinner and awards at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally. It was launched in 2015 at a news conference at Gary City Hall, Hughes said.

"An idea that was birthed in the Gary chamber board rooms has been recognized by Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, local governments, county government and the Indiana House of Representatives and state Senate. We have been joined by many affiliate groups such as our universities, school districts, boys and girls clubs and other organizations and businesses," Hughes said.

As in the past, with the assistance of Dr. Clyde Rivers of I-Change Nations, Inc., the chamber anticipates champions of civility joining from local groups, from other states and from the other parts of the world, Hughes said.

"This historical unification of leadership throughout the state of Indiana is an event you will not want to miss. Please come out and help us demonstrate to the world that Community Civility Counts," Hughes said.

For information on sponsorships, workshops and dinner reservations, contact the Gary Chamber of Commerce at 219-885-7407; Chuck Hughes, 219-746-6339 chughes@garychamber.com or Jan Bowden, 219-730-7767 jbowden@garychamber.com

