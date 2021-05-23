 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
World Civility Day returns July 8 at Merrillville Community Center
urgent

World Civility Day returns July 8 at Merrillville Community Center

World Civility Day 2019 (copy)

Clyde Rivers, Chuck Hughes and Ruben West, honor Aaliyah Stewart with a messenger of hope medal during World Civility Day in April 2019

 Deborah Laverty, The Times

World Civility Day returns this year after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The event is July 8 at the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway, in Merrillville.

Special guest presenters are U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and Republican U.S. Sen.Todd Young, R-Ind., who will appear virtually, said Gary Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chuck Hughes.

"We are excited and delighted to have these legislators representing different parties come together to stress the importance of The Golden Rule and to encourage everyone to exhibit civil behavior in their discourse and in their actions," Hughes said.

A full day of activity includes civility-themed workshops starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center. Limited slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The day will end with a dinner and awards at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally. It was launched in 2015 at a news conference at Gary City Hall, Hughes said.

"An idea that was birthed in the Gary chamber board rooms has been recognized by Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers, local governments, county government and the Indiana House of Representatives and state Senate. We have been joined by many affiliate groups such as our universities, school districts, boys and girls clubs and other organizations and businesses," Hughes said.

As in the past, with the assistance of Dr. Clyde Rivers of I-Change Nations, Inc., the chamber anticipates champions of civility joining from local groups, from other states and from the other parts of the world, Hughes said.

"Join us as together we proclaim the great state of Indiana, 'The Civility Capital of the World,'" Hughes said.

For information on sponsorships, workshops and dinner reservations, contact the Gary Chamber of Commerce at 219-885-7407; Chuck Hughes, 219-746-6339 chughes@garychamber.com or Jan Bowden, 219-730-7767 jbowden@garychamber.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts