World Civility Day returns July 8 at Merrillville Community Center

World Civility Day returns this year after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.

The event is July 8 at the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway, in Merrillville.

Special guest presenters are U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and Republican U.S. Sen.Todd Young, R-Ind., who will appear virtually, said Gary Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chuck Hughes.

"We are excited and delighted to have these legislators representing different parties come together to stress the importance of The Golden Rule and to encourage everyone to exhibit civil behavior in their discourse and in their actions," Hughes said.

A full day of activity includes civility-themed workshops starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center. Limited slots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The day will end with a dinner and awards at the Avalon Manor Banquet Center on U.S. 30 in Hobart.

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally. It was launched in 2015 at a news conference at Gary City Hall, Hughes said.