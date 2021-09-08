World Cultural Festival returns to Valpo

VALPARAISO — The 12th annual World Cultural Festival returns to Valparaiso’s Central Park Plaza Sept. 19 to celebrate cultural diversity in Northwest Indiana.

it's sponsored by the Valparaiso International Center (The VIC) and runs from noon to 5 p.m. The family-friendly, outdoor event features music and dance from around the world, international art and handicrafts for sale, ethnic cuisine, and children’s activities.

The festival is open to everyone, admission is free of charge and CDC guidelines will be followed.

“The World Cultural Festival is the yearly climax of our efforts to promote better global awareness and connections among the many cultures that make up our local community,” said Duane Davison, founding chair of The VIC. “The event provides an opportunity for people to learn about each other, enjoy music and dance, sample food, and make friends.”

The sound of Christopher McQuillin’s Scottish bagpipe will open the event at the Porter Health Amphitheater, followed by a variety of dance and music performers.

“We’ve got a terrific lineup of performers this year “representing the cultures of India, Mexico, Bulgaria, Ireland, China, and the USA, Scotland, and Greece said Jen Hernandez, entertainment co-director for the festival