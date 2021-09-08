World Cultural Festival returns to Valpo

VALPARAISO — The 12th annual World Cultural Festival returns to Valparaiso’s Central Park Plaza Sept. 19 to celebrate cultural diversity in Northwest Indiana.
it's sponsored by the Valparaiso International Center (The VIC) and runs from noon to 5 p.m. The family-friendly, outdoor event features music and dance from around the world, international art and handicrafts for sale, ethnic cuisine, and children’s activities.
The festival is open to everyone, admission is free of charge and CDC guidelines will be followed.
“The World Cultural Festival is the yearly climax of our efforts to promote better global awareness and connections among the many cultures that make up our local community,” said Duane Davison, founding chair of The VIC. “The event provides an opportunity for people to learn about each other, enjoy music and dance, sample food, and make friends.”
The sound of Christopher McQuillin’s Scottish bagpipe will open the event at the Porter Health Amphitheater, followed by a variety of dance and music performers.
“We’ve got a terrific lineup of performers this year “representing the cultures of India, Mexico, Bulgaria, Ireland, China, and the USA, Scotland, and Greece said Jen Hernandez, entertainment co-director for the festival
“A highlight of the festival, is the Parade of Nations.” said Hugh McGuigan, chair of the VIC’s Board of Directors. “We encourage attendees to wear traditional attire and carry the flag of their birthplace or ancestral homeland.”
During the event, visitors can buy ethnic cuisine prepared by local restaurants, including Don Quijote Restaurant (Spanish), Taste of India (Indian), Kin Khao Thai and Sushi (Thai), Kabul Kabob (Afghan), Biruh’s Kitchen (Ethiopian), and Fropa (Greek Coffee and desserts).
Nonprofit organizations and educational institutions will be in attendance too, with information booths and representatives to engage with attendees.
Programming will include a children’s tent with internationally-themed activities for youngsters and a display of artwork from local middle school students.
“We’re especially interested in teaching our youngsters about diversity and the importance of communication and interaction between cultures,” Davison said.
“We would be unable to hold this great event without our sponsors,” McGuigan said. “We welcome NIPSCO as a major contributor.”
Among other sponsors are Thorgren Tool & Molding, Boulder Bay Realty, First Source Bank, VU Confucius Institute and Cynthia & Walter Breitinger.
For more information about the World Cultural Festival and other programs of the Valparaiso International Center, visit its website at www.valpovic.org or call 219-464-1122.