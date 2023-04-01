When he turned 80, Robert L. Wright told his wife, Diana, that he was hoping for a big celebration if he ever lived to be 100 years old.

On his 90th birthday, the East Chicago resident told her the same thing: He wanted to be celebrated if he lived to 100.

Last weekend, he got his wish.

East Chicago proclaimed it to be Robert L. Wright Day in honor of the man believed to be the city's last surviving World War II veteran, who's been alive since Calvin Coolidge was in the White House and took part in a lot of the history that's taught in textbooks.

Wright's birthday was Saturday. Representatives of Mayor Anthony Copeland, state lawmakers and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan visited him for a ceremony Sunday.

The police chief, fire chief and others honored him with cards, cake, flowers and recognition.

He even received a framed letter from the president thanking him for his military service and his remarkable feat of longevity.

"I'm just so happy. It's so beautiful," Diana said. "It's a blessing he's here at this age. It's beautiful that he's blessed and recognized."

Wright was surprised too. He told his wife he "was pleasantly shocked to live this long because he was a smoker and a drinker."

Wright worked for decades as a mailman who was popular around town and often puffed on a cigar. He also frequently enjoyed a plate of bacon for breakfast.

"He had a big cigar. He was a smoker and a drinker and lived this long," Diana said. "It goes against all science. He always joked that having a much younger wife kept him young. I'm much younger."

Wright was born in 1923 in Clarksdale, Mississippi. He was raised by his grandparents — grandmother Fannie Woods was a freed slave — after his mother died.

When he reached his late teens, he moved to Northwest Indiana in search of work and opportunity as part of the Great Migration.

"He came to East Chicago looking for a job and a better quality of life," his wife said. "He was a young boy, just 16 or 17 years old."

Wright ended up doing various jobs in the steel mills and then working at Standard Oil Refinery in Whiting, but he was soon drafted during World War II.

"He was a rifleman," she said. "He was not a happy camper. He was just married and was taken away from home."

Wright and his first wife, Willie Mae Jones, were wed in 1942. They had a daughter, Florence Adee, but he was conscripted and sent to Germany to fight the Nazis for four years.

"He had a job counting dead bodies and did a lot of logistics type of stuff," Diana said. "He used to give me war stories here or there but didn't like to talk about it a lot."

He was discharged and returned home, graduating from Washington High School in East Chicago's Indiana Harbor neighborhood. With the G.I. Bill, he studied at Watkins Barber School at Wilson Junior College, where he got a certification to work as a tailor.

Like many veterans of that era, he went to work for the post office.

"He got veteran's preference for being in the military," she said. "It wasn't a prestigious job but he absolutely loved the people on his route and took good care of them. He always loved his customers. He was known around town."

He ended up working for the Postal Service for 40 years. He's ended up living so long that he's been retired for nearly as long as he worked.

"I don't know why he lived so long," his nephew Jason Reyes said. "It could have been all the walking as a postman."

He lived in East Chicago for more than 80 years, initially in the Brickyard neighborhood that no longer exists and now on Arbutus Drive. He suffers from dementia but is otherwise in good health, his wife said.

"It's awesome that he's lived this long," Diana said. "He has no diabetes or heart condition, no chronic conditions. His blood pressure is a little high, so I joke he should stop eating so much bacon. To be 100 years old and only have to take three pills is pretty amazing. I joke that I want to be just like him when I grow up, as I'm much younger than he is."

She said her husband has defied the odds.

"I read somewhere only 1 in almost 7,000 people, or 0.00014%, live this long. It's truly amazing. He's truly loved and truly blessed."