World War II veteran recalls service at Memorial Day event

PORTAGE — More than a hundred people at the Portage Memorial Day ceremony applauded when a veteran of World War II was introduced on the Founders Square stage.

Robert O. Johnson, 98, stood up from his chair and waved to the crowd.

After the ceremony, Johnson said he was part of the Battle of the Bulge, the largest and bloodiest battle fought by the United States during World War II.

The battle marked the beginning of the end of the war because of the heavy losses sustained by Germany, which never recovered.

Johnson said he was not on the front lines but was in the thick of battle doing things like working the telephones and cooking at headquarters set up at different locations during the war.

He also recalled his ship moving from one battle to another and each time after docking, wading with fellow soldiers to the shoreline.

Johnson broke down momentarily while recalling the casualties then spoke about returning home after the war and leaving what little he had on the ship in New Jersey.

“I bid everything goodbye right there,” he said.