World War II veteran recalls service at Memorial Day event
PORTAGE — More than a hundred people at the Portage Memorial Day ceremony applauded when a veteran of World War II was introduced on the Founders Square stage.

Robert O. Johnson, 98, stood up from his chair and waved to the crowd.

After the ceremony, Johnson said he was part of the Battle of the Bulge, the largest and bloodiest battle fought by the United States during World War II.

The battle marked the beginning of the end of the war because of the heavy losses sustained by Germany, which never recovered.

Johnson said he was not on the front lines but was in the thick of battle doing things like working the telephones and cooking at headquarters set up at different locations during the war.

He also recalled his ship moving from one battle to another and each time after docking, wading with fellow soldiers to the shoreline.

Johnson broke down momentarily while recalling the casualties then spoke about returning home after the war and leaving what little he had on the ship in New Jersey.

“I bid everything goodbye right there,” he said.

The brass cross he received on a card after stepping off the boat is now in the hands of his great-grandson, Sgt. Andrew Jones, who just retired from the Army.

Johnson lived in Lake Station for more than 60 years before relocating to Portage about seven years ago.

The event's keynote speaker was U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland, who also spoke at a Memorial Day event in Hammond.

Mrvan said Memorial Day is a time when residents, despite their differences, unite as Americans to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Our nation has faced challenging times," he said. "A pandemic. Economic uncertainty. Social unrest. But what unites us every single day is that we’re Americans and I hope today that we continue to decide that what unites us in the diversification of our nation makes us stronger as a democracy.”

State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage, said people should always remember everything from the food on their tables to the roofs over their head resulted from the sacrifices of veterans since the beginning of the nation.

