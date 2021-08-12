 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
World War ll plane showcased at LaPorte Airport
urgent

World War ll plane showcased at LaPorte Airport

World War ll plane showcased at LaPorte Airport

Rides and tours of the B-25J Mitchell "Maid in the Shade" will be available through Sunday.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A plane used in combat by the United States to help achieve victory in World War II is on public display at the LaPorte Municipal Airport.

Rides and tours of the B-25J Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” will be available Friday through Sunday.

Originally, the plane was scheduled to arrive at the airport Monday but stayed grounded until Tuesday in Ypsilanti, Michigan, following a weekend air show because of storms, said Diane Schwarz, LaPorte Municipal Airport operations manager.

The plane is owned by the Commemorative Air Force, an organization with numerous other retired fighter planes used to honor the men and women in the military who flew them.

Jim Olivi, a B-25J crew member, said the restored and preserved planes are also tools to educate people, especially youths, about past wars.

Join Sandy Curry, Willie Hall, and Michael Quiroz as they ride for Superior Ambulance in East Chicago

“It looks pretty much like it looked like when it was flying combat missions,” he said.

The Commemorative Air Force headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has 71 locations nationwide, including Mesa, Arizona, where the B-25J is stored.

B-25s are known primarily for flying combat missions over the Pacific Ocean following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. The missions included the bombing of Tokyo.

Olivi said their plane flew strictly over Italy and Yugoslavia, bombing primarily railroad bridges at low altitude from the winter of 1944 to the spring of 1945. After the war, Olivi said, the plane became a civilian aircraft used in spraying for insects.

The Commemorative Air Force later bought it and assigned the plane to the organization's Mesa, Arizona, wing.

“We cleaned it up and refurbished it,” Olivi said.

Schwarz said the plane is part of the airport’s 75th anniversary celebration.

The anniversary was actually last year when a B-17 owned by the Commemorative Air Force came offering tours and rides for a week.

All of the other festivities, though, were canceled because of the pandemic.

Tours of the B-25 are scheduled from 2-6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The cost of a tour is $10 a person or $20 for a family.

Rides will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday at a cost ranging from $325 to $590.

Other Saturday happenings include an antique car display, food trucks, aviation career booths and the LaPorte County Public Library Mobile Classroom.

There will be a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday.

The Aero Club also will draw the winner of a four-passenger, Cessna 172M model airplane at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Schwarz said the winner of the plane also receives $20,000 in cash.

All 4,000 tickets for the raffle have already sold.

“They went pretty fast,” she said.

'Back the Blue Bash' benefits Region officer

1 of 8
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Booker sees GOP police defund measure as gift

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts