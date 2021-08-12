World War ll plane showcased at LaPorte Airport

LAPORTE — A plane used in combat by the United States to help achieve victory in World War II is on public display at the LaPorte Municipal Airport.

Rides and tours of the B-25J Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” will be available Friday through Sunday.

Originally, the plane was scheduled to arrive at the airport Monday but stayed grounded until Tuesday in Ypsilanti, Michigan, following a weekend air show because of storms, said Diane Schwarz, LaPorte Municipal Airport operations manager.

The plane is owned by the Commemorative Air Force, an organization with numerous other retired fighter planes used to honor the men and women in the military who flew them.

Jim Olivi, a B-25J crew member, said the restored and preserved planes are also tools to educate people, especially youths, about past wars.

“It looks pretty much like it looked like when it was flying combat missions,” he said.

The Commemorative Air Force headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has 71 locations nationwide, including Mesa, Arizona, where the B-25J is stored.