Worst local snowfall of the week through, but more likely in coming days, NWS says

Roads in the area were in significantly better condition by Wednesday, officials said.

Snow removal crews remained out all night Tuesday, and by about 5:30 a.m., they were reporting "fair" driving conditions in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, the Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest district said.

Driving conditions were deemed "good" in counties to the south of those areas, INDOT said.

"While you should still take it slow out there, road conditions have improved substantially," INDOT said.

A travel watch was in effect for Jasper County through 4 p.m. Wednesday. A travel watch means that conditions are threatening to public safety and the public should engage only in essential travel, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security said.

Meanwhile, Newton County was under a travel advisory, the lowest level of local travel advisory, until about 3:20 p.m. A travel advisory indicates that routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas and that the public should use caution or avoid those areas, IDHS said.

Snowfall totals