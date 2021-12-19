Wreath-laying ceremony remembers, honors vets

CROWN POINT — The lives of 567 dead veterans were remembered and honored at a wreath-laying ceremony on a cold, rainy and gray weather day.
The ceremony, held at noon Saturday at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery, was part of the national Wreaths Across America program.
The event, the second one held in Crown Point, was sponsored by the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the city of Crown Point.
Dorothy Holland, a volunteer with the VNA Hospice of Northwest Indiana, was one of several participants who came to help lay fresh wreaths, adorned with a red ribbon, on gravesites of veterans.
"We have to honor our veterans. This is a small way we can honor them," Holland said.
Robin Luebcke, of Crown Point, also came to lay two wreaths on the gravesites of veterans she didn't know. Luebcke said she came as a way to honor veterans both living and dead in her own family.
"I have three generations of veterans in my own family," Luebcke said.
Opening remarks at the ceremony were provided by Karen Aldrich, treasurer of the local DAR chapter. Aldrich said that across the country today folks were gathered at more than 3,000 memorial sites like this one.
"We are honored to be here," Aldrich said.
Aldrich spoke of the freedoms enjoyed by all due to the sacrifices of veterans.
"We are here to say thank you ... We honor them and their families," Aldrich said.
Those freedoms, said Aldrich, include the right to vote, to worship and to travel throughout the country.
"We also have the right to succeed and the right to fail," Aldrich said.
Rose Ann Dzieglowicz, president of the Indiana American Legion Auxiliary, said she was deeply honored to be part of the Wreaths Across America.
"The mission of Wreaths Across America, which is to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach your children the values of freedom, mirror some of the principles the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary believe in. They are the reasons programs such as this are so important to our society and our great country," Dzieglowicz said.
Presentation of ceremonial wreaths was conducted by area veterans representing all branches of the military, as well as the 93,129 service members designated as prisoners of war and missing in action, and gold- and blue-star families and first responders.
Those taking part in the ceremonial wreath laying were: American Legion First District Kevin Urbanczyk, U.S.Army; American Legion Auxiliary First District President Georgia Anderson, U.S. Marine Corps., VFW Past President Commander and current American Legion Post 369 commander, Frank Darrington, U.S. Navy; American Legion Post 369 Finance Officer Ernie Komasinski, U.S. Air Force; American Legion Post 369 Adjutant Noreen Komasinski, U.S. Space Force, Dzieglowicz, U.S. Coast Guard; American Legion Auxiliary National Central Division Vice President Denise Delaney-Wrolen, U.S. Merchant Marines; American Legion Department of Indiana past commander Marty Dzieglowicz, POA and MIA soldiers;
Other speakers included Crown Point City Councilman Andrew Kyres, representing Mayor David Uran and state Rep. Julie Olthoff.
The Rev. John Starr gave the invocation and benediction, and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps of Lowell led the Pledge of Allegiance and assisted with the laying of wreaths.
Taps was performed by Merv Barenie.