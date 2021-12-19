Wreath-laying ceremony remembers, honors vets

"We are honored to be here," Aldrich said.

Aldrich spoke of the freedoms enjoyed by all due to the sacrifices of veterans.

"We are here to say thank you ... We honor them and their families," Aldrich said.

Those freedoms, said Aldrich, include the right to vote, to worship and to travel throughout the country.

"We also have the right to succeed and the right to fail," Aldrich said.

Rose Ann Dzieglowicz, president of the Indiana American Legion Auxiliary, said she was deeply honored to be part of the Wreaths Across America.

"The mission of Wreaths Across America, which is to remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach your children the values of freedom, mirror some of the principles the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary believe in. They are the reasons programs such as this are so important to our society and our great country," Dzieglowicz said.