CROWN POINT — The Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway board hosted a wreath laying ceremony Sunday afternoon at the local Lake County Korean War Memorial.
Crown Point resident Laura Alexander and Gary resident Terri Fowler, both of the American Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 14, helped conduct the ceremony.
The Friends of the Veterans Memorial Parkway was established in 2001 to oversee the development of the parkway as a tribute to veterans in time of war and peace, according to the group.
The Korean Veterans Memorial is on donated land and was dedicated in 2003.
The Parkway group is also involved in a World War I and II veterans memorial, a Holocaust remembrance in Crown Point and the Veterans Memorial Trail from Crown Point to Hebron.
More information about the group can be found at vetparkway.com.