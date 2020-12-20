Wreaths honor service, preserve memory of military veterans

CROWN POINT — The lives of 300 deceased veterans were remembered and honored recently at a first-of-its-kind wreath-laying ceremony held at Historic Maplewood Cemetery.
The local ceremony, part of the national Wreaths Across America program, was sponsored by the Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said chapter treasurer Karen Aldrich, who provided opening remarks at Saturday's ceremony.
"Right now, across the country at more than 2,000 memorial sites like this one, we are gathered as one nation to remember, honor and teach. We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life," Aldrich said.
"The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear."
The ceremony, held on a cold, gray-skied day, was marked by a moment of silence, the posting of colors by American Legion Post No. 20 of Crown Point and Post No. 485 of Schererville, and remarks by Mayor David Uran and state Rep. Julie Olthoff.
Rev. John Starr gave the invocation and benediction, and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps of Lowell led the Pledge of Allegiance and assisted with the laying of wreaths.
Taps was performed by Merv Barenie.
Presentation of ceremonial wreaths was conducted by area veterans representing all branches of the military, as well as the 93,129 service members designated as prisoners of war and missing-in-action, and gold- and blue-star families and first responders.
Prior to the laying of the 300 wreaths, DAR Vice-Regent Debbie Thrill said: "We encourage every volunteer here today who places a wreath on a veteran's grave to say that veteran's name aloud, and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. It's a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive. Remember, we are not here to 'decorate graves.' We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from grateful America."
Shannon Guinee of Crete, who came with friend Katherine Smith and her husband, were among the volunteers placing seven wreaths on grave sites.
"My dad served in Vietnam," Guinee said.
All three traveled to the Crown Point cemetery to lay wreaths, because it was the closest one to them that is part of the Wreaths Across America program.
"It just gives me a good and neat feeling in my heart," Guinee said.
This is the first Wreaths Across America memorial to be held at Crown Point, and was made possible due to a $3,000 grant from the Crown Point Community Foundation, Aldrich said.
The mission of the program is "to remember and honor veterans and teach the next generation to do the same."
In 2019, about 2.2 million wreaths were placed on veterans' headstones at 2,158 locations around the country, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
Aldrich said the local chapter was approved by the national organization to participate in the program this year.
The chapter had planned on fundraising for the wreaths needed — then COVID-19 happened. Aldrich said she was thrilled when the group received the Crown Point Community Foundation grant.
"We were lucky to be awarded the grant," she said.
Aldrich also received the complete cooperation and assistance from Tom Hawes, Maplewood Cemetery sexton.
Plans are to make the ceremony an annual event, Aldrich said.
