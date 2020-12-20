Wreaths honor service, preserve memory of military veterans

Taps was performed by Merv Barenie.

Presentation of ceremonial wreaths was conducted by area veterans representing all branches of the military, as well as the 93,129 service members designated as prisoners of war and missing-in-action, and gold- and blue-star families and first responders.

Prior to the laying of the 300 wreaths, DAR Vice-Regent Debbie Thrill said: "We encourage every volunteer here today who places a wreath on a veteran's grave to say that veteran's name aloud, and take a moment to thank them for their service to our country. It's a small act that goes a long way toward keeping the memory of our veterans alive. Remember, we are not here to 'decorate graves.' We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from grateful America."

Shannon Guinee of Crete, who came with friend Katherine Smith and her husband, were among the volunteers placing seven wreaths on grave sites.

"My dad served in Vietnam," Guinee said.

All three traveled to the Crown Point cemetery to lay wreaths, because it was the closest one to them that is part of the Wreaths Across America program.

"It just gives me a good and neat feeling in my heart," Guinee said.