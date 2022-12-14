Wreaths to honor veterans on Saturday

Wreaths Across America plans to honor veterans at five locations across Northwest Indiana on Saturday.

Organizers plan to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves at four of the locations — Maplewood and Maplewood Memorial cemeteries in Crown Point, Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, Luther Cemetery in Valparaiso and Patton Cemetery in LaPorte.

A fifth location, at Veterans Memorial Park in Wanatah, isn’t a cemetery, but will acknowledge wreaths at nearby cemeteries.

In addition, ceremonies are planned at noon Saturday at the Crown Point, LaPorte and Wanatah sites. Ceremonies will be at 11 a.m. at the two Valparaiso locations, according to the Wreaths Across America website.

Luther Cemetery is a pioneer cemetery with 30 veterans’ graves. There are four graves belonging to Daughters of the American Revolution that will get a different type of wreath, according to Diane Schweitzer, a member of the William Henry Harrison Chapter of the DAR.

The ceremony will last 30 to 45 minutes with a series of speeches and readings and Taps. The bugler is a high school student. “It’s good experience for him,” she said.

The Julia Watkins Brass Chapter of the DAR is hosting the Crown Point ceremony at the conjoined cemeteries. This year’s theme is Find a Way to Serve. Crown Point Mayor Pete Land and members of the American Legion Auxiliary will deliver brief remarks.

This year’s volunteers placing wreaths on veterans’ grave sites are with the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, Stars and Stripes Division, along with DAR members and staff from Mission BBQ.

“This ceremony allows us to slow down during such a busy season and acknowledge those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Land said in a prepared statement.

Crown Point also plans to highlight a repaired military marker for a chaplain who died toward the end of the Civil War. Prior to the war, he served as a local circuit preacher.

Donations are sought to pay for the fresh wreaths laid on veterans’ graves each year. Graceland Cemetery is still 1,730 wreaths short, according to the Wreaths Across America website. Patton Cemetery has just two sponsored wreaths. However, the DAR chapters serving Maplewood and Maplewood Memorial in Crown Point and Luther Cemetery in Valparaiso have exceeded their goals by 30% and 42%, respectively.

There are more than 3,400 Wreaths Across America locations across the United States, at sea and abroad.