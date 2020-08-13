WWII plane open for tours and rides in LaPorte

He said an equal number were shot down and taken prisoner.

“It was pretty rugged duty,” Garrett said.

Garrett said the B-17 bomber on display in LaPorte was built in 1944. By the time it was ready for military use, the war was just months from ending. The plane was first used in the South Pacific on mapping and reconnaissance missions and to collect data in the clouds from atomic weapons testing, he said.

Garrett said the plane, after being sold at auction, was used as a water bomber to help put out forest fires.

Much of the plane is still original and so are its four extremely loud engines.

Replacement parts for the engines are no longer available but there are shops that can make them to specifications when called upon.

“We feel very fortunate our plane is doing well. We love to take it on a tour and show it off,” he said.

Diane Schwarz, operations manager at the airport, said tours at $10 per person or $20 for a family offered all week will be available during the afternoon Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

She said morning rides will also be available on those three days.