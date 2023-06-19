Three friends at Valparaiso University started making coffee in their dorm room and inviting people over when they were freshmen in 2016.

Benjamin Montgomery, Walker Johnson and Drew McKenna made different cups of brew as a way to introduce themselves to people and make new friends in the dorms. The "coffee guys" learned they could roast their own coffee beans in a popcorn air popper.

"We brought it into the dorms and stank up the dorms," Montgomery said. "We burnt beans and made mistakes but learned the basics on those first few batches. I like to think we've come a long way."

They founded Yaggy Road Roasting Company, a Valparaiso-based boutique coffee roaster that now distributes its beans in coffee shops and restaurants across Indiana and Illinois. It recently launched The Coffee Press in the new Press Bookstore and Coffee Shop at 9 Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso.

Yaggy Road Roasting Company is also available at Evvys Coffeehouse in LaPorte, Grindhouse Cafe in Griffith, Ivy's Bohemia House in Chesterton and Roots Market Cafe and Suzie's Cafe in Valparaiso. It partners with the Costa Rican Farmers Project to ensure its coffee comes from ethical and environmentally sustainable sources.

"We know there are inequalities in the coffee supply chain and environmental destruction," he said. "We started this project looking to make a higher quality coffee and make coffee a viable business for everyone involved. We buy coffee directly from farms. It's our mission to ensure it's sustainable."

Yaggy Road Roasting Company sources its beans from farms that provide fair wages and health care to farmers. It buys direct trade from farms in Costa Rica, Guatemala, Kenya, the Congo and Papua New Guinea.

They've tried coffee from a dozen different countries, establishing business relationships directly with the coffee producers they want to work with. In September, Montgomery will make a trip to Uganda to meet farmers there.

"We work with a local nonprofit and they went there on a mission trip and brought coffee back in their backpacks that we roasted," he said. "It was the best coffee I've ever had."

Yaggy Road Roasting Company looked at fair trade, organic and other certifications. It does direct trade because it believes that's fairest.

"It's profitable for the community instead of some big importer or corporation," he said. "A family farm has a right to set their own profits. These farms are trying to run a business. They tell us what price they need to make a profit and we pay everyone and ensure everyone is treated the right way. It takes out the middleman so the money is actually going to support the farms. If you drink a cup of coffee, it took hundreds of people to produce. You don't think about the people picking the cherries by hand, shipping or across the world, roasting it, grinding it or brewing it."

The beans it imports have different flavors depending on the origin.

"Different countries have different tasting notes," Montgomery said. "Latin American coffees are nutty. Brazilian coffees are chocolatey. South American coffees are brighter and more acidic. East African has more fruit notes."

Yaggy Road Roasting Company makes single-origin coffees and three blends: espresso, cold brew and Lincolnway.

"Lincolnway is crowd-pleasing and the tribute to the area and the people who built us and supported our business," he said. "We don't do light, medium or dark flavors because certain roasts have notes from each."

Coffee drinkers have grown more sophisticated, he said.

"In the past coffee tasted bad and you had to teach yourself to like it," he said. "But as more specialty coffees were produced people realized coffee can taste good. It comes from a fruit and has different notes like chocolate and peanut butter to showcase."

Craft beer helped spur a broader artisan beverage movement, Montgomery said.

"It's a lot like what happened with the craft beer industry where you had a standard beer 10 or 20 years ago and now have Citra Hop IPAs and all different kinds of beers," he said. "People are no longer satisfied with Folgers or instant coffee. They want something more interesting to break up the monotony of their morning routine."

Coffee roasters have sprung up around the Region in recent years. Valparaiso alone is also home to Fluid and Dagger Mountain.

In the long term, Yaggy Road hopes to source more coffee from more farms and distribute it more widely. It's now available in South Bend, Lafayette, Terre Haute and Roscoe, Illinois. It's coming to a new coffee shop in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood and a coffee cart popup at Valparaiso University, where Yaggy Road also supplies coffee.

It's full circle back to its roots when they were looking to build community in their dorm room and ended up buying brewing equipment and experimenting with different beans until they decided to start a company when they graduated. Montgomery and Johnson grew up together in Kansas and put a Yaggy Road street sign from home up in their dorm room, which their classmates started to refer to as Yaggy Road and gave the company its name.

Influenced by roasters like California Moon Goat, they roast all their coffee in a facility on Calumet Street that's not open to the public. The cafe downtown has helped them engage more directly with the community.

"We're able to share the coffee how we want, brew the coffee how we want and share our ideas," he said.

Yaggy Road aspires to continue to grow, such as by distributing it to specialty grocers and other retailers.

"It's kind of on the coattails of the craft beverage community," he said. "People want more interesting beer, wine and coffee. People want to support more local independent businesses and local products. There's a rising awareness in coffee in particular that things be sourced better and more sustainably. There's a huge rising interest in local foods and local drinks. If you're looking to support a local business and find a better coffee to start the day with, give ours a shot."

For more information, visit yaggyroad.com or find the business on Facebook or Instagram.