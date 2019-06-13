MICHIGAN CITY — In November, Amir Agheeny walked into an American Legion hall here. The room erupted with cheering and applause.
"You're going to Disney World!" the crowd yelled.
Last week, he went.
The 9-year-old Michigan City boy and his family spent seven days at the Florida resort, all expenses paid, thanks to a New York-based organization that fulfills the dreams of sick kids across the nation.
Amir, who is entering fourth grade at Joy Elementary School, has Type 1 diabetes and also suffers from significant hearing loss, the result of procedures to treat chronic ear infections he had when he was younger.
He had always wanted to visit Disney World, but his family couldn't afford it, in part because of all his medical expenses. Then his mom, Kim, learned about Baking Memories 4 Kids, a nonprofit organization that bakes and sells cookies and then uses the profits to send sick children on dream trips. She applied for the Disney vacation, and got it.
The group's founder, Frank Squao, was part of the contingent that surprised Amir at the Michigan City veterans hall.
"He deserves it," said Amir's dad, Samer, a maintenance worker for the Indiana Department of Transportation. "He's been through it rough, being diagnosed with this at age 5. I have Type 2 (diabetes). I know what he's going through."
Last week at this time, Amir was hanging with Mickey, Donald, Pluto and the gang.
A magical stay
On Wednesday, Amir, wearing a Goofy hat, was back home, still with that vacation glow, to share the experiences from his magical trip (which the family valued at $10,000 to $12,000). The Agemy home was Disney everything: pictures from Disney World in Disney frames, Disney shirts, hats, dolls and toys.
Amir's favorite part of the trip?
"I liked riding the monorail and seeing the fireworks," he said.
His favorite rides?
"Maybe the Minions and the genie ride."
His favorite theme park?
"Universal Studios." (He starred in a mock action movie there.)
Of the Soarin' flight simulator ride, he said: "It put us up in the air and made us feel like we were floating."
Of getting on an airplane: "I didn't want to go, but when I got there I wanted to go." (The pilots let him check out the cockpit before the flight.)
What he said when he got to the airport to return home: "I'm not ready to leave yet."
A 'carefree' week
Amir, his mom, dad and 7-year-old brother, Mazin, bunked at Give Kids the World Village, which gives free stays to children and their families who are on "wish" trips from organizations like Baking Memories 4 Kids. The place had free everything: food, slushes, ice cream (Amir took particular advantage of that last item). The village showered the Agemys with gifts. They came home with more suitcases than they left with.
"We finally got a week to be carefree and not have to worry," said Kim Agemy, who works in communications for the South Shore Line.
They also went to Clearwater Beach, allowing Amir to visit the ocean for the first time. (He didn't like the salt.)
Back home, Amir had checkup appointments for his diabetes Wednesday at the University of Chicago and next week at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.
Amir has to be pricked to check his blood sugar before every meal, and even snacks. He takes insulin in the evenings. His family closely monitors his carb intake.
For a week at least, Amir Agemy got a little magic in his life. Judging by his demeanor Wednesday, it hasn't left him yet.