YMCA launches new day camp project to be located on Pheasant Valley Golf Course

"The new Pheasant Valley YMCA Camp will be developed with year-round programs to ground and shape children and adults to build better families, to build better community and to build a better and caring society,” Ban said.

Ban said Crossroads YMCA plans to repurpose the site, noting there are no proposed new building or site improvements, and the parking lot will not be expanded.

"Everything is (going) to stay the same. With the exception of going into the existing clubhouse and knocking down walls and building new walls and developing it for the purposes of the day camp,” Ban said.

Compared to a fully operating golf course, the fully operating day camp will generate less traffic, with about a daily 100- to 150-vehicle reduction, as well as a reduction of about 5,900 gallons of water use and waste water production, Ban said.

As a father of three children under 12, Crossroads YMCA Chief Executive Officer Jay Buckmaster told The Times the day camp will allow kids, “to learn, grow and thrive in an experiential environment where really they get to explore.”