YMCA launches new day camp project to be located on Pheasant Valley Golf Course

CENTER TOWNSHIP — The Crossroads YMCA is looking to transform a local golf course into a day camp for older youth.
In a recent pitch to the Lake County Plan Commission, Jeff Ban, principal with DVG Team, Inc., detailed plans for the destination camp, which is set to be located on the Pheasant Valley Golf Course on the outskirts of Crown Point.
After being in operation since the mid- to late-1960s, Ban said Pheasant Valley Golf Course chose to cease operations, and the Crossroads YMCA is now seeking to acquire the 140-acre property.
The location at 3838 W. 141st Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, Ban said, has been successfully operated as a recreational use site, which Crossroads YMCA intends to maintain, if granted the special exception from the Unincorporated Lake County Zoning Ordinance.
The Pheasant Valley YMCA Camp is an “exciting and unique project,” which will “be designed as a destination outdoor recreation center of excellence,” Ban said.
The new camp, Ban said will provide “a variety of experiential learning activity programs, environmental education, and challenging and fun, athletic and adventure recreation activities.”
"The new Pheasant Valley YMCA Camp will be developed with year-round programs to ground and shape children and adults to build better families, to build better community and to build a better and caring society,” Ban said.
Ban said Crossroads YMCA plans to repurpose the site, noting there are no proposed new building or site improvements, and the parking lot will not be expanded.
"Everything is (going) to stay the same. With the exception of going into the existing clubhouse and knocking down walls and building new walls and developing it for the purposes of the day camp,” Ban said.
Compared to a fully operating golf course, the fully operating day camp will generate less traffic, with about a daily 100- to 150-vehicle reduction, as well as a reduction of about 5,900 gallons of water use and waste water production, Ban said.
As a father of three children under 12, Crossroads YMCA Chief Executive Officer Jay Buckmaster told The Times the day camp will allow kids, “to learn, grow and thrive in an experiential environment where really they get to explore.”
Buckmaster said the YMCA wants to see traditional camp amenities on the site, such as a dining hall, which will be achieved through clubhouse renovations. The renovations also will allow for program spaces, he added.
The amenities don’t stop there, however, as the YMCA plans to utilize the unique topography of the golf course to serve day campers, Buckmaster said.
The project will replace a previously unveiled “destination” camp and conference center slated for Cedar Lake, Buckmaster said, noting the project didn’t align with the town’s vision.
The first phase of the Pheasant Valley camp is expected to cost $4 million to $5 million, and will feature environmental education, disc golf, fishing, target sports, including archery and sling shots, and adventure and field play.
There also will be nature walks and the ability to ride bikes along two miles of connected cart paths, he added.
Buckmaster said the next phase would include low and high ropes courses and “next-level challenge events,” such as an outdoor climbing wall and a zip line.
“We're trying to focus this on an older group of children,” Buckmaster said, noting the camp will primarily serve kids aged 10-12, with children 13 and older offered the Crossroads YMCA counselor and training program.
The camp also will offer family and community events, Buckmaster noted.
The YMCA hopes to unveil the camp in the fall, Buckmaster said, with the day camp set to open the following summer.
“It has been our mission all along to have some sort of day camp and really a family center that supports our Ys in Northwest Indiana,” he said.
The Lake County Plan Commission sent a favorable recommendation for the camp to the Lake County Council, which is expected to consider the special exception at its May 11 meeting.