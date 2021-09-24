Young cancer patients share their stories

Six Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation (NICK) Youth Ambassadors will "Climb the Hill" in Washington D.C. on Monday in support of childhood cancer awareness.
The six area young people will get the chance to speak to U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, to tell their stories about their own connections with childhood cancer.
They will press the importance of passing bills that support research and treatment of those with childhood cancer, said NICK Executive Director Donna Criner.
"I reached out to Frank Mrvan and he agreed to let the ambassadors have their own private "Climb the Hill," Criner said.
Some 20 NICK representatives, including the six young people, will be flying to Washington D.C. this weekend to take part in Curefest 2021, arriving on Saturday and leaving on Monday.
NICK representatives have been taking part in Curefest events for the last eight years with the exception of last year due to COVID-19.
Foundations, parents, families, friends and children will be coming from around the country to show their support for childhood cancer at Curefest 2021.
"We do as much as we can to bring awareness," Criner said.
Climb the Hill is a program organized by another foundation, kidsvcancer.org, where school-aged children meet with legislators to tell their story and why this cause is important to them and ask for their support for bills for childhood cancer initiatives and research, Criner said.
Typically there are two sessions this coming weekend, one on Friday and one on Monday, but because of constant changing rules the Monday session was canceled and the Friday session became virtual only, Criner said.
Because flights had already been booked for the Northwest Indiana group to arrive on Saturday, Criner took it upon herself to reach out to Mrvan and he agreed to meet with the youth ambassadors at noon on Monday.
"He's meeting them in front of his office. They will walk the Capitol steps and he will hear what they have to say," Criner said
The six youth ambassadors include two cancer survivors, two siblings of survivors and two siblings of those who died of cancer.
In addition to the Climb the Hill event, another highlight of the weekend will be the March on the National Mall, which will be held on Sunday.
For more information on the event, go to curefestusa.org.
For more information on NICK go to: nwicancerkids.org