Young cancer patients share their stories

Six Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids Foundation (NICK) Youth Ambassadors will "Climb the Hill" in Washington D.C. on Monday in support of childhood cancer awareness.

The six area young people will get the chance to speak to U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, to tell their stories about their own connections with childhood cancer.

They will press the importance of passing bills that support research and treatment of those with childhood cancer, said NICK Executive Director Donna Criner.

"I reached out to Frank Mrvan and he agreed to let the ambassadors have their own private "Climb the Hill," Criner said.

Some 20 NICK representatives, including the six young people, will be flying to Washington D.C. this weekend to take part in Curefest 2021, arriving on Saturday and leaving on Monday.

NICK representatives have been taking part in Curefest events for the last eight years with the exception of last year due to COVID-19.

Foundations, parents, families, friends and children will be coming from around the country to show their support for childhood cancer at Curefest 2021.

"We do as much as we can to bring awareness," Criner said.