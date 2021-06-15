Young Crown Point cancer patient well along the road to recovery

"They took about 50% of his left kidney. That was the one with the larger mass. The surgery was about six hours long. It was extremely intense for the physicians. They had very, very specialized physicians, that at times, it was questionable if they were going to be able to salvage any of that kidney," Susanne said.

"Then on the right side, they were able to keep about 80%. They did find some residual cancer that was left on the right side, which led to the radiation in addition to the chemotherapy."

His next chemotherapy infusion is set for Wednesday, and then he will receive a "full gamut" of repeat scans on July 6, with office visits the following day.

Cameron is set to ring the bell July 7, but he will not be deemed cancer-free until he hits the five-year mark, Susanne said.

The 5-year-old boy said he is excited to be done with treatment, but said he will miss his caregivers, with whom he has secret handshakes.

Despite his prognosis, Cameron is "full speed ahead," dad Jason said, with Susanne noting Cameron enjoys bike rides and playing baseball.