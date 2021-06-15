Young Crown Point cancer patient well along the road to recovery

CROWN POINT — After a family game of Wii bowling the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Jason Baker was helping his 4-year-old son, Cameron, "Cam," get ready for bed.
As he was helping Cameron put on his pajamas, he noticed his son's left side was "bulging a little bit."
"Took a second look at it and looked at him left versus right — it was clearly something out of place, and he was not symmetrical as somebody ... should be," Baker said. "I started pressing, and it was hard. Even Cameron had made a comment, and I think he even had commented before that day, but that he was growing a bone in there."
What Cameron thought then to be a bone and his mom, Susanne Baker, originally believed to be an issue with her son's spleen — spleen issues run on her side of the family — was a stage 5 Wilms tumor.
Now 5, Cameron is nearing the end of his treatment.
"When we got into the ER, the doctor didn't even ... examine him. He said, 'Yep, that's his spleen, let's go get an ultrasound to confirm.' Just given my family history, it is a genetic issue, they were fairly confident that that was what was going to be the issue," Susanne said.
The ultrasound showed Cameron's spleen was "completely normal," Susanne said.
Doctors at Community Hospital in Munster did find an abnormality, however: a 13-centimeter mass coming from Cameron's left kidney, and recommended a hospital that specializes in pediatrics for follow-up.
Around 3 a.m. Nov. 29, an ambulance took them to Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.
The first time Susanne heard an emergency room physician mention cancer was about two hours later — less than 24 hours after the Bakers were playing Wii bowling together.
"In the time of COVID, and also having an older sibling here, Jason heard about Cameron's cancer first over the phone, and I was in a room with the physician," Susanne said.
Jason later added: "When you're under the assumption that it's going to be one thing, as far as thinking that this was going to be a spleen issue, to then learning that it's cancer and not having a full understanding of the type of cancer and what that meant — a lot of fear was there. ... A fear of a familiar fate. The fact that our 4-year-old child at that time could be looking at a short life."
Another scan at Lurie Children's Hospital showed Cameron also had four masses on his right kidney, which led to his diagnosis of stage 5 Wilms tumor. Stage 5 means tumors are found in both kidneys at the time of diagnosis, according to the American Cancer Society.
The American Cancer Society reports Wilms tumor is the most common type of kidney cancer in children, with about 500 to 600 new cases diagnosed in the United States annually. Roughly 5% of all cancers in children are Wilms tumors.
A road to recovery
Cameron had his port placed the next day, on Nov. 30, and treatment started "pretty quickly," Susanne said.
The port earned him the nickname "Iron Man Cam," which is how Lurie and his parents helped explain Cameron's diagnosis to him.
"The port was basically the thing that we explained to him like it's ... kind of like how Iron Man gets his powers — he's got a thing in his chest. So this is what gives him his powers," Jason said.
Two months after his diagnosis, faculty and students at Kiddie Academy wore "Iron Man Cam" T-shirts to show support for Cameron; they would continue to wear the shirts on Cameron's treatment days.
After his port was placed, Cameron underwent chemotherapy to shrink the tumors, during which he lost his hair.
Cameron had surgery to remove the tumors March 12, it was a brisk, fairly quiet and sunny morning as the Bakers walked to Lurie with Cameron in his red wagon.
Susanne recalled being at peace, knowing she and Jason would soon discover what kind of Wilms tumor Cameron had. They would later find our Cameron's tumor was favorable, "which has the best prognosis," Susanne said.
Both parents agreed they had to have faith and trust in the medical team performing Cameron's surgery, as well as God.
"They took about 50% of his left kidney. That was the one with the larger mass. The surgery was about six hours long. It was extremely intense for the physicians. They had very, very specialized physicians, that at times, it was questionable if they were going to be able to salvage any of that kidney," Susanne said.
"Then on the right side, they were able to keep about 80%. They did find some residual cancer that was left on the right side, which led to the radiation in addition to the chemotherapy."
His next chemotherapy infusion is set for Wednesday, and then he will receive a "full gamut" of repeat scans on July 6, with office visits the following day.
Cameron is set to ring the bell July 7, but he will not be deemed cancer-free until he hits the five-year mark, Susanne said.
The 5-year-old boy said he is excited to be done with treatment, but said he will miss his caregivers, with whom he has secret handshakes.
Despite his prognosis, Cameron is "full speed ahead," dad Jason said, with Susanne noting Cameron enjoys bike rides and playing baseball.
For Cameron, having cancer is "just part of his story," Susanne said, noting her son often says, "I have cancer," the same way someone would announce their favorite color, "very nonchalant, very matter of fact."
"It feels like you have to get the cancer out and get pokes, and it's stupid," Cameron said with a laugh when asked what he tells people when he has cancer.