Young Marines focusing on character development

VALPARAISO — A new youth organization is coming to Northwest Indiana. Despite its military name, the Dunes Young Marines is neither a boot camp nor a recruiting tool.

A national nonprofit youth organization, the Young Marines is an education program for boys and girls ages 8 through high school graduation. The program focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline, and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

An open house for this new group will be held at 1 p.m. April 23 at Valparaiso American Legion Post 94.

Dan Tolson, unit commander for the Dunes Young Marines, served with Marines from 1989 to 1992. This father of six, a systems analyst for the U.S. Department of Labor, wants to give back to the community.

“I want to take the values of leadership, teamwork and self-discipline I learned in the Marines and bring them to the youth of Northwest Indiana,” Tolson said. “I felt there was a need in our community for such a great program … so I made the decision to start one.”

The Young Marines’ objectives include promoting the physical, moral, and emotional development of its members; advocating a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through education; instilling in members such ideals as honesty, fairness, love of God, and fidelity to this country; stimulating interest in academic achievement and in U.S. history and traditions; and promoting physical fitness through athletics and drills.

Founded in 1959 in Waterbury, Connecticut, the Young Marines today has more than 235 units with 7,500 youth and 2,500 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan, and affiliates in other countries. The organization is headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia.

Indiana has several units, including Scott County and Central Indiana.

“We will be growing and learning all the time,” Tolson said. “We will measure success by our community involvement and kids having fun while learning.”

Upon joining a Young Marines unit, recruits undergo a 26-hour orientation program, sometimes spread over several meetings or over the course of a weekend. Members learn general subjects, such as history, customs, and courtesies, close-order drill, physical fitness, and military rank structure.

Upon graduation, Young Marines learn more new skills, earn rank, wear the Young Marines uniform, and work toward ribbon awards. They can earn ribbons for achievement in leadership, community service, swimming, academic excellence, first aid, and drug resistance education.

“It’s not going to be all drills,” Tolson stressed. “There’ll be fun and teamwork and self-discipline.”

Tolson, who is working with other community groups on this new organization, cited community service, helping veterans, and honoring veterans who died by cleaning their cemetery gravesites.

Over the past three years, Young Marines units have performed 1.8 million hours of volunteer community service.

Local units can participate in civic activities, such as providing color guards for athletic events or marching in local parades.

Nationally, the organization provides opportunities for travel to Pearl Harbor and participation in National Navajo Code Talkers Day in Arizona. Summer events include working at a cattle ranch, whitewater rafting, scuba diving, sailing, and visiting American historical sites.

“I just want to take everything the military taught us and share that,” Tolson said.

Speaking from Tucson, Wilson Lee, deputy commander and chief of staff of the Young Marines, stressed that the organization starts with young people at age 8, “which is critical for their development,” he said. “When you see a 10-year-old speaking or leading a class, that is a major accomplishment. That just multiplies their self-esteem.”

Civic engagement also continues in Young Marines’ lives. A survey of alumni careers showed the top three to be first responders, followed by teachers and some level government service. The survey also showed Young Marines alums having an 89% voting record.

“It’s a family,” Lee said, “with Young Marines relying on their peers.”

