Youth ambassadors share cancer stories with legislators

WASHINGTON — Six Northwest Indiana youth ambassadors got the chance recently to share their childhood stories of cancer with legislators.

The six young people, all representing Northwest Indiana Cancer Foundation (NICK), participated in a "Climb the Hill" event a few weeks ago, said NICK Executive Director Donna Criner.

The youth ambassadors included two cancer survivors, two siblings of survivors and two siblings of those who died of cancer.

"Each left their own story they read. It was heart-wrenching especially the two girls who talked about their siblings who had died," Criner said.

The group met with U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, R-Greencastle and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, D-Highland.

"Both congressmen were very attentive ... It was a beautiful weekend. We couldn't have asked for better weather," Criner said.

The NICK delegation also pressed the importance of passing bills that support research and treatment of those with childhood cancer, Criner said.

A total of 20 NICK representatives, including the six young people, also participated in the CureFest 21 program.