Youth group spreads holiday cheer at area shelters

MERRILLVILLE — Prediction of a winter storm wasn’t enough to deter a Sikh youth group from a mission of giving.

Nine members of Vand Ke Chako, a Sikh youth organization, met Thursday morning at the Sikh Religious Society of Indiana to pack up five vans and to deliver toys, books, clothing and other items to five area shelters.

The first stop was St. Jude House in Crown Point.

A Minnie Mouse stuffed toy and an Avengers action figure were placed by the young people on a couch near a decorated Christmas tree.

“This is amazing,” said St. Jude House Executive Director Ryan Elinkowski.

Elinkowski said 22 children are currently housed at St. Jude, a shelter for survivors or victims of domestic abuse.

“These items will bring a lot of joy,” Elinkowski said.

Members of the group were led by Ankur Kaur, who said she was happy youngsters at St. Jude House would wake up Christmas morning and find toys under the tree.

“We want to bring a smile to the faces of these kids. We’re happy to do this,” Kaur said.

Other deliveries would be made to Gabriel’s Horn Homeless Shelter in South Haven, Chasing Dreams Inc. in Merrillville and Hilltop Neighborhood House and Baptist Children’s Home, both in Valparaiso.

Kaur said her group, which was organized in 2018 and includes high school- and college-age youth, picks an annual project to help those in need in Northwest Indiana.

“This year we decided to donate to organizations supporting children, so we searched for organizations and obtained their wish lists,” Kaur said.

The group this season collected about $3,000 from members of the Sikh community.

That amount was divided among the five agencies.

In previous years, the youth group has had other projects, including a turkey drive last year in which 350 turkeys were donated to area families, member Gurneet Singh said.

Fellow member Karan Singh said he’s been a part of the youth group since its beginning in 2018.

He said taking part in the annual event gives him a good feeling.

“I’m feeling very blessed,” Karan Singh said.

Sharing with those in need is one of the pillars of the teachings of the Sikh religion, along with remembering God and doing good deeds, Hardarshan S. Valia said.

Valia was responsible for founding Vand Ke Chako, Kaur said.

The mission statement of the Sikh youth organization is to help those in need and spread awareness of its religion, Kaur said.

"Vand Ke Chako is one of the main pillars of teachings in Sikh. It means to share what you have evenly as a community. This could be in the form of giving to charity and helping those in need. Our group members practice this as a way of living and supporting the community," Kaur said.

